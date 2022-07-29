Seahawks Superstar Receives Massive Injury Update: Report

The Seattle Seahawks suffered a scare at the start of training camp with one of their star players in safety Jamal Adams. The 26-year-old suffered a “freak accident” during practice, getting his finger stuck in a helmet, that could have jeopardized his 2022 season before it began.

Fortunately, it appears that Adams won’t be missing any time after all. After initially being ruled out “indefinitely“, NFL Network insider Ian Rapaport reported that Adams is expected to be back at practice without missing any meaningful time. However, the Seahawks star will be wearing a club at practice, along with a specialized cast on game days.

#Seahawks S Jamal Adams, who broke a finger during a recent practice when it got stuck in a helmet, is expected to be back practicing with a club and a special cast for games, sources say. If he has surgery, which is likely, the plan is for it to be in the offseason. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 29, 2022

Adams has already missed nine games in two seasons with the Seahawks due to injuries. Fortunately, this latest incident doesn’t look like it will cause the 26-year-old to miss any time, with him on track to suit up in Week 1.

Jamal Adams Has Been An Electric NFL Playmaker

The pressure was on Adams to produce coming out of LSU as a top draft pick. Despite only playing five seasons in the league, the 26-year-old has already picked up enough accolades to prove that he was worth a top-10 pick.

A first-team All-SEC selection as a junior at LSU, Adams decided to forego his senior year and declare for the NFL draft. With his versatile skill set and athleticism at the safety position, Adams didn’t have to wait long to hear his name called, with the New York Jets selecting him with the sixth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Adams quickly became a household name for the Jets. He racked up 273 combined tackles, 25 pass deflections, 12 sacks, and six forced fumbles in three seasons with his first NFL team. His production and exciting play style led to multiple Pro Bowl nods and a first-team All-Pro selection in 2019.

However, Adams became disgruntled in New York, eventually asking to be traded. The Seahawks eventually made a move for the star safety, trading a pair of first-round picks to the Jets in exchange for Adams.

Since arriving in Seattle, Adams has had a big impact on the team’s defense. He was a second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2020 after racking up 9.5 sacks, an impressive number for a safety.

While he has only played in 12 games in each of his first two seasons in Seattle, Adams is hoping that a healthy season will remind some fans why he’s one of the most exciting safeties in the league.

Latest on Other Seahawks Injuries

Adams isn’t the only player dealing with an injury at the start of Seahawks training camp. Some of the knocks don’t appear to be too serious, but at least one injury update couldn’t have been more serious.

Running back Chris Carson, who had been dealing with a neck injury he suffered in the 2021 season, was forced to retire due to the severity of the injury. While Carson’s career is ending prematurely, the Seahawks made to release him with a designation that would allow him to get paid under the current CBA.

Second-year wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge had also been absent from the start of training camp. Head coach Pete Carroll updated fans and reports shortly after, letting them know that Eskridge was dealing with a minor hamstring issue that wasn’t expected to keep him out for an extended period of time.

Injuries are a part of football, but relatively speaking, the Seahawks are starting the 2022 NFL preseason with a healthy team, and will be trying to stay that way heading into Week 1.