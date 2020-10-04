Jamal Adams’ Live-Tweets During Seahawks-Dolphins Game Are Priceless

Seattle Seahawks fans would prefer for Jamal Adams to be on the football field, but having the star safety live-tweeting during games is a nice consolation prize. Adams did not appear to travel with the team as he continues to recover from a groin injury, but the safety tweeted out a photo of his setup. Given Adams’ intensity, it is no surprise that the safety was wearing his Seahawks helmet while watching the game.

“No matter what, I’m always locked in!!! #Prez,” Adams noted on Twitter along with a photo of himself wearing his helmet.

Adams tweeted a whopping 37 times during the Seahawks-Dolphins game. The Seahawks star safety gave a number of his teammates shoutouts during the game including Bobby Wagner, Russell Wilson, Chris Carson, K.J. Wright, DK Metcalf and Shaquill Griffin. You can click here to see all of the tweets, but we are highlighting some of Adams’ best messages.

Adams Is Part of the ‘Let Russ Cook’ Club

LET RUSS COOK!!!!!! — Jamal Adams (@Prez) October 4, 2020

The “Let Russ Cook” campaign has officially gone viral as it is hard to make it through a national broadcast of a Seahawks game without it being discussed. The movement was started by a group of fans who wanted to see the Seahawks allow Wilson to be more aggressive on offense, and the team has listened, at least through the first month of the season. Adams is now part of the “Let Russ Cook” fan club.

“LET RUSS COOK!!!!!!” Adams tweeted in all caps during the game.

At one point, Carson was briefly knocked out of the game after sustaining a big hit. Adams praised the Seahawks starting running back calling him “cold-blooded.”

“Y’all better start respecting my dawg CC #32! He’s cold blooded!” Adams tweeted.

Adams Posted a Heartfelt Message on Social Media Prior to the Seahawks’ Win Over the Dolphins

It's absolutely killing me that I won't be able to suit up with the fellas Sunday morning! I promise you guys I'm working my ass off to get back. You can believe that! Let's continue this Marathon tomorrow. 4-0 is the goal. This game is important, only because it's the next one. pic.twitter.com/y90wdLlAXu — Jamal Adams (@Prez) October 3, 2020

Adams has been vocal about his frustration over not being able to be on the field. The safety sustained a groin injury late in the fourth quarter against the Cowboys in Week 3 and was unable to return to the game.

“It’s absolutely killing me that I won’t be able to suit up with the fellas Sunday morning!” Adams noted on Twitter. “I promise you guys I’m working my a– off to get back. You can believe that! Let’s continue this Marathon tomorrow. 4-0 is the goal. This game is important, only because it’s the next one.”

The Seahawks May Rest Adams Through the Team’s Bye Week

I like #3 to be special right here. WATCH THIS! — Jamal Adams (@Prez) October 4, 2020

Adams’ status for the Seahawks Week 5 matchup against the Vikings remains uncertain. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll indicated the team could opt to rest Adams again depending on how his body responds, which would give the safety an additional two weeks to get healthy thanks to the Seahawks upcoming bye week.

“Yeah, it’s [the bye week] part of our thinking knowing that the bye is coming, so it depends on how the guys are,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “We’re not going to bring them back until they’re ready, but there’s an opportunity, if a guy at the end of the week is just barely making it back, taking that extra week will be worthwhile. So we just have to gauge that as we go. Those guys are dying to play, so as soon as they’re ready they’re going to jump out there.”

