Seahawks Superstar Suffers Torn Quad vs Broncos: Report

The Seattle Seahawks came away with a statement win to kick off the season over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. However, the Seahawks could be playing without one of their star players for the rest of the season after he suffered a devastating injury.

In the first half of Monday night’s game, Seahawks star safety blitzed and tried to wrap up Wilson for a potential sack. However, immediately after the play, Adams was seen limping off to the sideline before going into the blue medical tent.

Adams was carted off of the field and appeared to be visibly upset, with the Seahawks quickly listing him as doubtful to return with a knee injury. After the game, head coach Pete Carroll described it as a serious injury.

“His quadricep tendon I think got damaged some tonight,” Carroll told reporters. “He got hurt. So it’s a serious injury.”

NFL Network insider Ian Rapaport tweeted on Tuesday morning that the initial reports are that Adams tore his quad. If that’s true, then it’s likely that Adams would miss the rest of the season, which would be a massive blow to Seattle’s defense going forward.

How Jamal Adams Became an NFL Superstar

He’s had some tough injury luck over the last few seasons, and while he could be missing significant time in 2022, he has still established himself as one of the most recognizable safeties in football.

Adams was a 5-star recruit coming out of high school in Texas. While he could have stayed in the state to play for the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies, Adams chose to go to Louisiana to play for the LSU Tigers.

That decision paid off for Adams, as he became a significant contributor for the Tigers almost immediately. Over his three college seasons, Adams was an All-SEC selection twice with over 200 combined tackles, 18 tackles for loss, five interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

Thanks to his playmaking ability and athleticism, Adams was taken with the sixth overall pick by the New York Jets in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played three seasons with the Jets, making two Pro Bowls and a a first-team All-Pro selection in 2019.

After contract disputes following his All-Pro year, Adams was traded to the Seahawks in exchange for a pair of first-round picks and additional compensation. Since arriving in Seattle, Adams has made another Pro Bowl and been named a second-team All-Pro in 2020 after racking up 9.5 sacks, an NFL record for a defensive back.

The 26-year-old has dealt with some injuries as well, unfortunately, missing nine games over the last two seasons. If he misses significant time again in 2022, some Seahawks fans will criticize the playmaker for being unable to stay healthy.

Who Will Replace Jamal Adams?

The Seahawks likely won’t have their star safety going forward, but in a next man up league, veteran safety Josh Jones will need to step up and help replace the All-Pro.

Jones was originally a second-round pick by the Green Bay Packers back in 2017. While trying to compete for a starting role, Jones was still a solid contributor on the Packers defense, racking up 126 total tackles and three sacks over his two seasons in Green Bay.

The second-round safety was eventually waived by the team, and after stops in Dallas, Jacksonville, and Indianapolis, Jones ended up finding a home in Seattle at the tail end of the 2021 season.

After holding his own in the final four games for the Seahawks last season, the veteran safety earned a new contract with the team for 2022. With Adams now hurt, Jones will need to continue to play at a high level to keep the Seahawks defense from falling apart.