‘I Was Out There With One Arm’: Seahawks Star Opens Up on Injury

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams sustained a shoulder injury in the team’s Week 10 loss to the Rams. Adams had previously been sidelined with a groin injury but returned to the field in Week 9. After briefly leaving the game, Adams admitted he was playing through a lot of pain against the Rams, noting he “was out there with one arm.”

“It’s pretty hard, I will say,” Adams said, per Seahawks.com. “I was out there with one arm, pretty much the whole game. But, I’m a warrior man. Whatever it takes. It’s never about me, it’s about this team. I’m going to do whatever I can to get out there. As long as my legs are moving, I’m going to find a way.”

Adams shot down any notion that the latest injury would keep him out of the Seahawks’ Thursday Night Football matchup against the Cardinals. The safety has made his presence felt on the field since arriving in Seattle but has had unfortunate injury luck causing him to miss a good portion of the first half of the season.

Carroll Described Adams’ Performance vs. Rams as ‘Pretty Heroic’

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll described Adams’ performance against the Rams as “pretty heroic.” Adams headed to the locker room early in the first half but was able to return to the field.

“I thought he was very active,” Carroll explained, via Seahawks.com. “I need to see all of the plays to see if there’s anything he could have done, stuff I didn’t see. But I thought again, you knew he was on the field. And that’s the kind of player he is. We are putting him in situations to allow him to utilize the talent that he has and the play-making that he has in hopes that we can really make it fit together well. But for him just to be on the field today after getting banged up like he did, that was pretty heroic.”

Adams on Missing Game vs. Cardinals: ‘Hell No’

Adams responded with a “hell no” when asked if his shoulder would cause him to miss the Seahawks’ upcoming game against the Cardinals. The good news is Adams has been practicing in the days leading up to the Thursday Night Football matchup, a promising sign for his Week 11 status.

“He says he’s playing, he’s ready to go,” Carroll noted in his Monday press conference. “He got banged up pretty good. He played really with one arm for the most part in the game and did a marvelous job of getting through it. There were a couple plays he couldn’t make that you wish he could’ve, but it was just because of his shoulder.”

The Seahawks have been able to utilize Adams all over the field, and he has been especially effective on blitz packages. All signs point to Adams continuing to play through the shoulder injury as the Seahawks look to bounce out of their slump.

