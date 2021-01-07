Jamal Adams Breaks Silence on Playoff Uncertainty

Seattle Seahawks Jamal Adams is “full-go” in his words as the team squares off with the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round. Adams’ status for the playoffs had been in doubt after the safety sustained another shoulder injury in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks’ Week 17 win over the 49ers.

“No question in my mind, I’m playing, man,” Adams confirmed in his first media session since the injury, per Seahawks.com. “Look, as long as these legs are moving man, as long as my faith is with the man upstairs, which is very strong, I’m going to be out there. So there was never no doubt in my mind that I wasn’t playing, so let’s get that out there. I’m full-go.”

Adams on Shoulder Injury: ‘Whatever It Takes’

Adams was in much better spirits during his playoff press conference than when fans last saw the safety dejected on the sidelines against the 49ers. The Seahawks star also clarified that this is a new injury on a different shoulder that took place on “a little lucky hit.” Adams is also playing through two broken fingers, another hurt shoulder and recently recovered from a groin injury.

“I’m a savage, bro, I’m a warrior, man,” Adams added. “It doesn’t matter. Whatever it takes. It’s not about me, it’s always going to be bigger than me. It’s about this team, it’s about my brothers, it’s about my family back home, my why. So again, I’m excited for this opportunity. It doesn’t matter what obstacle was thrown my way, I always figure it out. And that’s all that matters, man, so I’m looking forward to the matchup… I’m not going to be limited to anything. I’m full-go. I’m full energy. I’m me. I’m going out there to continue to make plays and continue to help the team win. That’s what I’m about.”

Carroll on Adams’ Injury: ‘It Kind of Crushed Him’

Speculation on Adams’ status heated up after Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll painted a grim outlook on the safety’s injury. Carroll initially stated Adams is expected to be ready for the playoffs but seemed to walk his words back a day later on his coach’s show.

“I haven’t seen him today. …He’s real disappointed,” Carroll noted on ESPN 710 Seattle, via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “He wants to play and he wants to get out there. He hasn’t been to the playoffs and he wants to be part of it and all that, so it kind of crushed him. He’s very emotional and all, and he’s going to deal with it.”

When talking about Adams’ status, Carroll opted not to confirm the safety would play against the Rams. Later in the day, Carroll indicated that Adams’ availability would be unknown until game time. Adams clearly has no plans to let that happen unless there is a setback with his shoulder prior to kickoff.

“We’ll see what happens today and the next couple of days, see how he feels and all,” Carroll added. “But he got hurt, and he handled it, wanted to go back in. We had to take his helmet away and all that on the sidelines because he wanted to fight with his guys. So we’ll see what happens. I can’t tell you right now. I don’t know.”

