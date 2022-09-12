Seahawks All-Pro Leaves Week 1 Opener with Knee Injury

The Seattle Seahawks got off to a strong start against the Denver Broncos in their Week 1 opener, but the team suffered a big loss with one of their biggest stars on either side of the ball.

In the first half of Monday night’s game, safety Jamal Adams blitzed and got into the pocket to get a hand on former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Unfortunately, Adams quickly limped off of the field after the play with a noticeable limp.

Although the injury appeared relatively minor at the time considering that he walked off, Adams was brought into the blue medical tent, the carted off of the field with a towel over his head. The team officially announced after the evaluation that Adams was doubtful to return with a knee injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport.

#Seahawks S Jamal Adams (knee) is doubtful to return after exiting the sidelines. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2022

The loss put a major damper on the first half of the game despite the Seahawks making a statement with a touchdown on the opening drive, with Geno Smith finding Will Dissly wide open for a 38-yard score.

Jamal Adams’ Path to NFL Stardom

He may have become a star in the league before coming to Seattle, but Jamal Adams has quickly become one of the more recognizable defenders on the Seahawks over the last few seasons.

Adams was a stud defender for the LSU Tigers in college. As a high school star, Adams was a 5-star recruit and one of the two top safeties in his recruiting class. Despite interest from other schools like Florida and Texas, Adams chose to play for one of the most successful programs in the SEC over the last couple decades.

Even as a true freshman, Adams appeared in all 13 games for the Tigers. By the end of his college career, he had been named an All-SEC player twice in three years, racking up 209 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 14 pass breakups and five interceptions over that span.

Given his versatile skill set with elite instincts and athleticism, Adams was the sixth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, taken by the New York Jets. He became a star right away in the NFL, earning two All-Pro selections and two Pro Bowl appearances in three seasons in New York.

Adams was eventually traded to the Seahawks prior to the 2020 season, and he’s had an electric first two seasons with the team. He played in 24 games with Seattle before the 2022 season, racking up 9.5 sacks with eight pass deflections and two interceptions.

The 26-year-old safety has had a major impact in Seattle, but his knee injury in Week 1 could keep him sidelined to start the year.

Who Will Replace Jamal Adams?

If Adams isn’t able to play in Week 2 or beyond, then the Seahawks will need some big performances from veteran safety Josh Jones, who replaced him in Monday night’s contest.

Jones was originally a second-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2017. Despite a respectable rookie campaign, Jones was never able to establish himself as a reliable starter, eventually being waived before the 2019 season.

Although his chances at reviving his NFL career appeared slim after that, Jones found a home in Seattle last season, breaking out late into the year. Seahawks fans are hoping that he can continue to play at a high level if Adams isn’t able to play going forward.