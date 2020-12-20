Jamal Adams Sends Strong Message on Seahawks’ Playoff Run

Describing Jamal Adams as excited for his first postseason appearance would be an understatement as the Seattle Seahawks officially clinched a playoff berth. Adams was so emotional he did not even let the reporter finish the question about his feelings on finally making the postseason.

“Hell yeah, that’s a helluva feeling, man,” Adams exclaimed in his press conference. “I’m sorry I’m not used to this. Guys, forgive me, I know you guys are used to, ‘Seattle, always going to the playoffs.’ I’m not used to this. I’m used to sending my cards home by this time, and hey, I’m already packing up, learning where I’m going next. Where’s the vacation? When am I seeing family? Sorry to cut you off, brother. I’m just excited, man. So, God is good.”

Here is a look at Adams’ reaction to the Seahawks’ playoff berth.

Adams on Making the Playoffs: ‘This Is What You Dream of’

Adams expressed anticipation for making his first playoff run, but the Seahawks safety is still locked in on finishing the regular season on a strong note. The Seahawks take on the Rams in Week 16 in a matchup that could decide the NFC West title, and Adams is eying the marquee game.

“Yeah, it feels good,” Adams added. “Man, this is what you dream of, man. So, it’s one step at a time. Obviously, it’s pretty cool to clinch it, but we got a big game coming up next week. I tell you what, looking forward to that. That was the game that I got hurt. You know, I am ready now, so I am looking forward to it.”

Seattle’s 2 Most Likely Playoff Opponents Are Washington & Tampa Bay

The Seahawks’ two most likely seeds are either No. 3 or 5 depending on if they win the NFC West. The Rams currently hold the tiebreaker over the Seahawks, but a loss to the Jets would give Seattle a one-game lead heading into Week 16.

If the Seahawks end the season in second place in the division, they would likely square off with the NFC East champion on the road which could present a rematch against Washington. An NFC West title would put the Seahawks no lower than the No. 3 seed where they would currently square off against Tom Brady’s Buccaneers. Adams wonders what the playoffs would feel like if the Seahawks were able to have fans.

“It’s a feeling that you really can’t describe, playing meaningful football,” Adams said, per Pro Football Talk. “And when you’re going out there, competing at a high level, the confidence, the juice — man, if we had the fans I can only imagine. There’s nothing like winning, man. This is what we do. This is what we do it for. If anybody tells you anything different about this league, they’re lying to you because everything’s about winning — no questions asked.”

