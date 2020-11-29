Seahawks’ Jamal Adams Gets Heated at Critics

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams has heard the criticism about his coverage ability and the Pro Bowler is not having any of it. NBC Sports Northwest’s Joe Fann asked Adams how he felt his coverage had been this season, but Adams took exception to the question.

“I’ve had one bad play versus Stefon Diggs versus the Bills, and I went from being one of the guys that can take away all the tight ends to all of a sudden can’t cover,” Adams told NBC Sports Northwest. “To answer your question, brother, I’m fine. I’m doing fine in coverage. I haven’t been in a lot of man situations, believe it or not. But things can change, and I’m looking forward to those things changing.”

Fann cited Adams’ Pro Football Focus coverage rating dropping from 87.5 in 2019 to 44.5 last season. Adams has been dealing with injuries throughout the year with his groin sidelining him early in the season and the safety most recently hurt his shoulder but has been able to play through the discomfort.

Adams Previously Admitted He Was Playing With ‘1 Arm’

Adams sustained the groin injury against the Cowboys late in the team’s Week 3 matchup which caused him to miss four games. One week after his return, Adams suffered a shoulder injury that briefly sidelined him, but the safety was able to return to the game.

Afterward, Adams described himself as playing with “one arm,” but he now believes he is finally turning the corner. Adams and the Seahawks have had an extended time between games thanks to their Thursday night matchup against the Cardinals in Week 11 combined with playing the Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 12.

“The quick turnaround was very tough playing with one arm, dealing with a shoulder injury,” Adams noted, per USA Today. “But it’s getting better and that’s the scary part. So watch out.”

As Thanksgiving weekend rolled around, Adams emphasized that he was thankful for being a member of the Seahawks. Seattle traded two first-round picks as part of a package to acquire the star safety from the Jets just before the start of training camp. Adams took to social media to once again let his feelings be known about being in Seattle.

“Thankful for the @Seahawks believing in the kid,” Adams explained on Twitter. “Happy Thanksgiving everyone!”

Carroll on Adams: ‘He’s Got So Much Juice to Him’

Adams has made his presence felt when healthy and been particularly effective at getting to the quarterback. The safety has notched 5.5 sacks and 38 tackles heading into Week 12. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll described Adams as a “fireball” when the safety made his return to the field after recovering from the groin injury.

“He’s just a fireball,” Carroll said, via Seahawks.com. “He’s got so much juice to him. He plays at such a high level, and it translates to other guys in giving them confidence, and he’ll pick guys up after good plays, after bad plays, he’s just got such a positive effect that he’s a big factor. He’s a big factor.

