Jamal Adams Sends Strong Message to Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams will not play against the Miami Dolphins, and the safety has the potential to miss additional games depending on his recovery. Adams posted a heartfelt message on both Twitter and Instagram noting that it is “absolutely killing me” not play in Week 4.

“It’s absolutely killing me that I won’t be able to suit up with the fellas Sunday morning!” Adams noted on Twitter. “I promise you guys I’m working my a– off to get back. You can believe that! Let’s continue this Marathon tomorrow. 4-0 is the goal. This game is important, only because it’s the next one.”

Adams is just one of three defensive starters the Seahawks will be without against the Dolphins as linebacker Jordyn Brooks and corner Quinton Dunbar have also been ruled out. Adams sustained a groin injury late in the fourth quarter against the Cowboys and did not return to the game.

It is not all bad news for the Seahawks as Chris Carson is expected to play in Week 4 after making a strong recovery. Seahawks starting guard Damien Lewis also appears to be cleared to play against the Dolphins.

The Seahawks May Hold Adams Out Until Week 7

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll indicated the team could opt to hold Adams out through the team’s bye week to allow for additional recovery time. Carroll noted that if Adams or any other players are able to bounce back quickly they could play against the Vikings in Week 5. Seattle could take a more cautious approach with Adams and the other injured players returning to play in Week 7 after the team’s bye.

“Yeah, it’s part of our thinking knowing that the bye is coming, so it depends on how the guys are,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “We’re not going to bring them back until they’re ready, but there’s an opportunity, if a guy at the end of the week is just barely making it back, taking that extra week will be worthwhile. So we just have to gauge that as we go. Those guys are dying to play, so as soon as they’re ready they’re going to jump out there.”

The Seahawks have been hit with numerous injuries less than a month into the season, especially on defense. Seattle is already without Bruce Irvin and Marquise Blair after both players sustained season-ending injuries against the Patriots in Week 2.

Adams Described His Groin as a ‘Nagging Little Injury’

Adams discussed his injury on Nate Burelson’s 17 Weeks podcast where he described what he is dealing with as a “nagging little injury.” The Seahawks safety admitted to initially being frustrated by the setback but noted he looks forward to returning to play soon.

“Not too for sure on this week due to a nagging little injury that I came up with,” Adams explained, via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “Bit it’s part of the game, man. I was really down about [Monday] and obviously, with the new trade going on I wanted everything to go perfect. But it’s a bump in the road. I’ll be back soon. Next time I do hit the field it’s going to be on and rocking.”

