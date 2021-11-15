Jamal Adams Trolls Packers With Interception Celebration [WATCH]

A key member of the Seattle Seahawks showed up to play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 14, and he used the opportunity to troll the fans at Lambeau Field. Jamal Adams hit the Discount Double Check celebration after intercepting Aaron Rodgers in the end zone.

The play occurred with the Packers leading 3-0 and driving for more points. Rodgers scrambled around while trying to avoid pass rushers and eventually threw the ball right before Rasheem Green drove him to the ground. Though the announcers mistakenly called Green “Bobby Wagner.” Adams jumped up and intercepted the pass in the end zone, prompting his Packers-themed celebration.

JAMAL ADAMS trolls Aaron Rodgers and Packers fans pic.twitter.com/TjqTBuQR70 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 14, 2021

The NFL highlights did not show the move that Rodgers popularized throughout his career and in numerous State Farm commercials, nor did it show Adams trying to jump into the crowd for his very own Lambeau Leap. However, CBS Sports writer Will Brinson posted footage on Twitter.

Adams didn’t successfully work his way into the crowd during his attempted Lambeau Leap. The fans at the stadium put up considerable effort to limit these attempts. Instead, the safety landed back on the field and waved goodbye to the fans before running back to his teammates.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

The Interception Was Adams’ First in a Seahawks Uniform

The former first-round pick from the 2017 NFL Draft has been a member of the Seahawks since the 2020 season. He has led the team in sacks and earned a Pro Bowl nomination while playing in the Pacific Northwest, but he had failed to intercept a pass for the NFC West team. That changed on November 14 when he intercepted Rodgers.

The Seahawks lost 17-0 to the Packers in Russell Wilson‘s return to action, but Adams explained after the game that there are some important things to take away from the loss. Specifically, he mentioned that the defense still has a significant amount of confidence.

“At the end of the day, we are still in this thing,” Adams told media members during his postgame press conference that the Seahawks streamed on Twitter. “Our confidence is not going to waver. It’s not going to change. We’re not going to change who we are. We’re going to continue to compete.”

The Seahawks Have Some Opportunities to Rebound

While the Seahawks sit at 3-6 and back in last place in the NFC West, there are some games on the schedule where the team can gain ground as key players inch closer to full health. Though the next task will be difficult.

The Seahawks will next take on the Cardinals, the team that leads the division with an 8-2 record. This will be the first matchup between the division foes in 2021, and the game will play a pivotal role in the playoff chase.

Following the battle with the Cardinals, the Seahawks will take on the Football Team, 49ers, Texans, Rams, Bears, and Lions before closing out the year with a game against the Cardinals. Pete Carroll’s team already defeated the 49ers, so the defense will have extra confidence heading into the matchup.

The majority of the remaining teams have a losing schedule. The Football Team and Bears are both 3-6 while the Texans are 1-8. The Lions have yet to win a game in 2021 while struggling in all areas.

READ NEXT: Seahawks Could Consider Coaching Change, Says Analyst