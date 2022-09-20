Seahawks Could Land Two-Sport Athlete at Quarterback

Despite the strong start from Geno Smith, the Seattle Seahawks don’t have a long term answer at quarterback. However, the franchise could add a QB prospect with the athleticism to extend plays with his legs like Russell Wilson was able to do in the prime of his career in Seattle.

Statistically, Smith has gotten off to a strong start through two games. He’s completing a ridiculous 81 percent of his passes for 392 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception for a passer rating of 99.1. However, at 31 years old, Smith has never looked like a franchise QB at the NFL level, and it’s unlikely that his current pace is sustainable for an entire season, let alone the next few years.

Seth Trachtman with Yardbarker had just the solution for the Seahawks in his most recent 2023 NFL mock draft. With the Seahawks picking ninth overall, Trachtman had the Seahawks taking BYU quarterback and baseball player Jaren Hall.

“It’s clear the Seahawks will need to address quarterback next year, but they’re rolling with Geno Smith and Drew Lock for now,” Trachtman said. “Hall had a promising year in 2021, replacing Zach Wilson at BYU with over 2,500 yards passing and 300 yards rushing, and could help his stock with another jump this season.”

The Yardbarker analyst also had the Seahawks taking versatile Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson with their other first-round pick.

Who Is Jaren Hall?

He may not be a household name in the 2023 NFL Draft class, but Jaren Hall has one of the more interesting backgrounds of next year’s quarterback prospects.

Coming out of Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork, Utah, Hall was a 3-star recruit and one of the top 30 dual-threat quarterbacks in the 2016 class. He drew interest from a handful of FBS schools, but only received documented offers from Utah and BYU.

Hall chose to play for the Cougars, spending most of his time as a backup before medically redshirting and missing the entire 2020 season. He finally took over as the starter in 2021 after Zach Wilson left for the NFL, and Hall lit it up with 2,583 yards, 20 touchdowns, and just five interceptions while adding another 307 yards and three scores on the ground.

The redshirt junior is off to another hot start this year, throwing for 827 yards, five touchdowns, and just one interception through three games.

Although he no longer plays for the team, Hall was also an outfielder for the Cougars baseball program in 2019 and 2020. He recorded two home runs, 11 RBIs, and four stolen bases in 32 games with the baseball team. Given his playmaking ability on the football field, it seems like he’s made the right decision to stick to the one sport going forward.

Who Else Could the Seahawks Pursue at QB in 2023?

Hall is one of the more interesting names mentioned in the 2023 NFL Draft, but if the season goes horribly wrong for the Seahawks, they will likely be able to take one of the more recognizable QB prospects next year.

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young could be one of the first picks in next year’s draft. His slight frame at just 6’0″ and 194 pounds is one of his only knocks, because his game is so impressive as a passer. With great pocket awareness and ball placement, Young has legitimate tools to be a franchise quarterback.

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud is the other big QB for Seahawks fans to keep an eye on. In 16 games over the last two seasons, Stroud has thrown for 5,376 yards, 55 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. At 6’3″ and 218 pounds, Stroud has the size, arm talent, and accuracy on the move to be a top draft pick.

There are plenty of QB prospects Seahawks general manager John Schneider will be keeping an eye on, but if the team bottoms out, Stroud and Young will be the top two options to take over under center in Seattle.