Seahawks Sign Pro Bowler to New $21 Million Contract

Seattle Seahawks two-time Pro Bowl kicker Jason Myers just earned a sizable raise as the veteran signed a four-year, $21.1 million contract extension, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move makes Myers the second-highest paid kicker in the NFL, an honor earned by making 91.9% of his field goals last season.

Schneider on Myers: ‘The First Step in Our Offseason’

Myers re-signing marks the first major roster move of 2023 with general manager John Schneider labeling it the “first step in our offseason.” Other key Seahawks free agents include Geno Smith, Ryan Neal, Rashaad Penny, Poona Ford and Austin Blythe. The veteran’s four-year, $15.4 million contract expired this offseason.

“It’s just the first step in our offseason,” Schneider noted in a statement released by the team. “We identified Jason, especially having the year he had, as somebody we wanted to get done as quickly as we possibly could. He’s a huge piece of our championship culture, and he was eager, as were we, to consummate a deal… It’s a first step for us for 2023.”