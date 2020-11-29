Seahawks Reveal Jerseys & Uniform Combo for Big MNF Matchup vs. Eagles

As we have seen before in road games, the Seattle Seahawks will wear their white jerseys and blue pants as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Not only will the Seahawks have a familiar road look, but the team will also be getting a few healthy players back in the lineup including Chris Carson and Shaquill Griffin. Linebacker Bobby Wagner believes that stopping the Eagles’ rushing attack led by Miles Sanders will be key to the Seahawks’ success.

“They do a lot of RPOs and they’ve got a lot of different backs,” Wagner said, per Seahawks.com. “With Miles, definitely if you let him hit the hole pretty fast he can break (off a big play) pretty easy. We just have to make sure (close gaps) and come downhill and we’ll be fine.”

Carson Wentz may not be having the kind of season he would like, but Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll still sees plenty to like about the Eagles quarterback. Carroll believes there are some similarities between Wentz and Josh Allen who the Seahawks played in Buffalo earlier this season.

“As always, he’s tough, he makes big plays, he’s got the big throws and the big runs in him,” Carroll noted, via Seahawks.com. “They haven’t had the success that they want to have, but they’re leading their division and they know they’re battling for that. He’s their leader, he’s their guy, so he’s a big stud quarterback who is hard to get on the ground. He’s a lot like the guy in Buffalo (Josh Allen), and he makes things happen, so he’s tough to deal with.”

Here is a look at the Seahawks uniform combo for Week 12.

Carson Has Looked ‘Explosive’ in Practice

The return of Carson is a big boost for the Seahawks offense which is close to getting to full strength at running back. The Seahawks will once again be able to rely on Carson along with Carlos Hyde as both players have been dealing with injuries.

Hyde made his presence felt against the Cardinals in Week 11, but Carson is the clear top Seahawks back. Carroll described Carson as looking “explosive” in the practices leading up to their matchup against the Eagles.

“He looks really good,” Carroll noted, per The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell. “He looks explosive, and in great shape. He’s got fresh-legs benefit. You can tell. You can feel it in his change of direction and all that stuff. So he is rarin’ to go.

The Seahawks Admitted Thanksgiving Was Not Quite the Same for 2020

Carroll admitted that most of the players celebrated Thanksgiving in a much different way this year. The Seahawks are the lone NFL team not to have a player contract COVID-19 so far this season, and the franchise is remaining cautious even during the holidays.

“The message is that we don’t get all the stuff that we would like,” Carroll said, via Seahawk.com. “We don’t get all the freedoms and the comforts and loving opportunities with our families this time around. We’ll get through it, we just have to postpone some of the joy we normally get. We have to do it in other ways, we have to do it virtually, get on the phone, do what we can. We have to stay separate. The best way to do it is to act like you have it and if you get close to anybody you’ll give it to them. I hope people will stay safe. The numbers are silly, and our own state needs to do way better (with COVID-19 numbers).”

