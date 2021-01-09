Seahawks Reveal Great Jersey & Uniform Combo for Playoff Game vs. Rams

The Seattle Seahawks will be back in familiar threads against the Los Angeles Rams bringing back memories of previous successful playoff runs. The Seahawks will go with their signature all-blue look at home with navy jerseys and pants against their NFC West rival.

According to USA Today’s Cameron DaSilva, the Rams will be wearing a uniform combination that has not been seen before. Los Angeles revealed they will wear their off-white (which they refer to as “bone”) jerseys with blue pants. The Rams switched to new uniforms over the offseason which borrow from their throwback helmets and jerseys.

Playoff threads 👀 pic.twitter.com/AVG0pzidON — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 6, 2021

Seahawks fans and players alike have been asking for the Seahawks throwback helmets and uniforms but the team is likely waiting for the NFL to relax their uniform rules. Teams are currently only permitted to wear one helmet for the entire season, so the Seahawks’ only option would be to wear their vintage decals with the current lids. Former Seahawks quarterback and current 710 ESPN Seattle host Jake Heaps posted one possible throwback option calling on the NFL to make an adjustment to their rules.

C'mon @NFL give us what the people want! Throwback games. These would be absolute 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/LTlIbCXNK5 — Jake Heaps (@jtheaps9) January 6, 2021

Adams Is Expected to Play vs. Rams

All eyes have been on Jamal Adams’ status but the safety cleared up any confusion about his availability. Adams confirmed he will be playing against the Rams and was not listed on the injury report late in the week.

“No question in my mind, I’m playing, man,” Adams confirmed in his first media session since the injury, per Seahawks.com. “Look, as long as these legs are moving man, as long as my faith is with the man upstairs, which is very strong, I’m going to be out there. So there was never no doubt in my mind that I wasn’t playing, so let’s get that out there. I’m full-go.”

It remains to be seen how effective Adams will be given what we saw late against the 49ers after he injured his shoulder in Week 17. Adams is known for his physicality which will be a challenge given he is playing through multiple shoulder injuries and two broken fingers.

The Seahawks Have a ‘Clean’ Injury Report Heading into Their Wild Card Matchup vs. Rams

There is more good news for the Seahawks beyond Adams as the team will be playing at relatively full strength against the Rams. The News Tribune’s Greg Bell noted it is the “cleanest” injury report he has seen heading into a playoff matchup.

“Been doing this for a minute. Think this is the cleanest injury report I’ve seen a team have for a playoff game that didn’t have a bye week before it,” Bell commented on Twitter. “The only two Seahawks questionable, Jarran Reed and Shaquill Griffin, are going to play Saturday.”

Star corner Shaquill Griffin is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, but Pete Carroll indicated he will suit up against the Rams. Now both teams’ uniform combinations have been revealed, but we still do not know who the Rams will start at quarterback. Rams head coach Sean McVay has yet to say whether Jared Goff’s thumb is in good enough shape to play, or if John Wolford will make his second straight start.

