Seahawks Reveal Jerseys & Uniforms vs. Washington

The Seattle Seahawks will be wearing their white jerseys when they take on the Washington Football Team in Week 15. Seattle will pair their white jerseys with blue pants as they take on Washington. The Seahawks are known for their all-blue look but have typically gone with the white jerseys on the road this season.

Earlier this season, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed that the captains work together each week to make a decision on the uniforms. Given the home team gets to pick their jerseys, the Seahawks have more limited options when they are on the road. With the exception of the occasional action green jerseys, the Seahawks typically go with their blue uniforms at home.

“We really leave that [uniform choice] up to the players, the captains,” Carroll explained in his Week 11 press conference. “They work with E.K. on that stuff, and they’ve been the ones that have really led the charge there. …I like it. I like our look. I like whenever we got the green on, it looks good.”



The Seahawks Will Be Without Tackle Brandon Shell, But Running Back Rashaad Penny Expects to Play

The Seahawks will not have right tackle Brandon Shell against Washington but are expecting running back Rashaad Penny to make his season debut. Pass rusher Carlos Dunlap is trending towards playing in Week 15 as well.

“We held Brandon out again today, but Carlos did practice today,” Carroll noted, via Seahawks.com. “So that was a good sign for him in hopes that he’ll be able to pull it off to play on the weekend. We’ll see. I can’t tell you yet. Won’t know until really on game day on both those guys.”

The Seahawks Are Heavy Favorites vs. Washington

Seattle once again finds themselves as sizable favorites against Washington in Week 15. The Seahawks are 6.5-point favorites in the latest point spread, per OddsShark. Washington has already proven they can pull off an upset as the team ended Pittsburgh’s undefeated streak earlier this season.

The Seahawks are continuing to get healthy at the right time as running back Rashaad Penny is expected to make his season debut against Washington, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Greg Olsen has also made a remarkable recovery and practiced heading into Week 15. Olsen is unlikely to play against Washington, but Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll indicated the tight end will be back on the field soon.

“He’s the real deal,” Carroll said, via Seahawks.com. “He’s such a great football player. He loves this game so much. He loves competing so much. I mean, there is no space other than he is the top of the list in all of those character principles about who he is and what he’s all about and what you can expect from him. He’s amazing. I don’t even know how he got well this fast. I don’t have a clue how that happened, but he did. He’s dying to play right now. He just wants to get out there—he’s a perfect competitor to have in your club.”

