Former Seahawks QB Discusses Signing Rival Quarterback

Countless fans and analysts have shared their thoughts about the Seattle Seahawks and their current situation at quarterback. Even a few former players have given their opinions on who should be the next starting QB in 2022.

Former Seahawks quarterback Brock Huard gave his reaction to the most recent discussions involving San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. ESPN’s Lou Riddick recently suggested that the Seahawks should go all in for Garoppolo if the veteran quarterback is released by the 49ers.

Huard wasn’t completely sold on the idea when appearing on Seattle Sports 710 AM on Monday morning, tossing some cold water on the idea. Although he didn’t completely dismiss the idea of Garoppolo in Seattle, his biggest concerns were the state of the team in 2022 and how much they would need to pay the veteran QB.

“OK, so (say) San Francisco cuts him – now what?” Huard asked. “Do you want to get into a bidding war for Jimmy G? I mean, do you want to pay him starting QB money?…But I think what then becomes the question is how much of a market (there will be) for Jimmy G, and you know, he’s gonna want starting money – $30 million a year? Are you willing to do that?”

49ers Struggling to Find Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Partner

After 49ers general manager John Lynch selected Trey Lance with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Garoppolo’s days in San Francisco appeared to be numbered. However, Garoppolo is still on the roster, and it’s unclear if he’s going anywhere anytime soon.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters at the end of May that he expected Garoppolo to be traded, but admitted that it wasn’t a guarantee. The 49ers are expected to roll with Lance as their starting quarterback in 2022, but that could change if Garoppolo is still on the roster by the end of training camp.

A trade is likely taking a while to be completed because of Garoppolo’s offseason shoulder surgery. The 49ers quarterback isn’t expected to be fully healthy until late June or early July, and teams may be waiting to see how he feels before executing a trade.

Garoppolo was officially excused from San Francisco’s mandatory minicamp while he rehabs from surgery and awaits a potential trade. A trade offer could be in the works soon, but the 49ers will be faced with a difficult decision if they can’t find a fair offer for their veteran quarterback.

Seahawks Head Into Training Camp with a QB Battle

As long as the Seahawks don’t make a trade for an established veteran at quarterback, it appears as if there will be a training camp battle between Drew Lock and Geno Smith for the starting job.

Lock was acquired in the trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. He showed flashes as a rookie back in 2019, but suffered a serious sophomore slump, leading the NFL in interceptions despite only playing in 13 games. The former second-round pick is hoping a change of scenery will help him shake off his early-career struggles.

Smith is the early favorite to win the starting job having played with the Seahawks since 2019. He stepped up and played well in Wilson’s absence last season, playing in four games and throwing five touchdowns compared to only one interception.

There is plenty of time until the season starts, but if the Seahawks don’t make a trade, then one of these two quarterbacks will be the likely starter in Week 1.