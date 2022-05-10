Seahawks GM John Schneider Discusses QB Trade Potential

Even if the Seattle Seahawks didn’t take a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft, that doesn’t mean that the team is done exploring options under center. Whether a move happens before the offseason or down the road is still to be determined.

General manager John Schneider appeared on Seattle Sports 710AM on Monday to share his thoughts about the incoming draft class, rookie minicamp, and the state of the team. When asked about a potential trade at quarterback, Schneider still didn’t rule out the possibility of making a move.

According to Bob Condotta with The Seattle Times, the Seahawks general manager said that he felt good with the current quarterbacks on the roster, but also said “”we are always looking to see what the landscape looks like, especially at that position.”

Seattle’s Possible Quarterback Targets

The Seahawks have been linked to quarterbacks throughout the offseason after trading their franchise superstar Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. While a trade hasn’t happened yet, there are still options out there if the Seahawks want to make a move.

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield is the most likely trade candidate. The former No. 1 overall pick publicly requested a trade after his team made a move to acquire former Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson. The Seahawks have been linked to Mayfield in numerous trade rumors, but head coach Pete Carroll dismissed the idea of a trade shortly after the draft.

Could Ryan Tannehill be on the move? It’s unlikely that the Tennessee Titans pull the trigger on any kind of move before the season starts, but the veteran quarterback is on the hot seat after the team drafted the talented QB prospect Malik Willis out of Liberty. If Tannehill struggles in the first half of the season, the Titans might want to see what Willis can do and move the established veteran before the trade deadline.

Jimmy Garoppolo is the last realistic veteran the Seahawks could trade for, at least right now. However, a trade within the division is usually tricky to figure out, and at the moment there has been little noise about Jimmy G playing elsewhere in 2022.

Seahawks Happy with Current QBs

Don’t be surprised if the Seahawks stay patient with the quarterback market, because they have been pretty clear that they feel good about the players they already have at the position.

Geno Smith has been the team’s backup since 2019, shining last season as the team’s starter while Wilson was out with injury. He posted a 103.0 passer rating in four games played, throwing for five touchdowns and just one interception. He’s the likely frontrunner to secure the starting job, but will still have to show up in training camp and the preseason.

Drew Lock will be the other contender to start under center. The 25-year-old was shipped to Seattle in the Russell Wilson trade, and has had a very up-and-down start to his NFL career. Carroll voiced his support for Lock, however, saying that he would have been the first QB taken in this year’s draft.

The Seahawks also have some interesting backups who will be fighting to make the final 53-man roster, including former Washington Huskies QB Jacob Eason and undrafted free agent Levi Lewis out of Louisiana.