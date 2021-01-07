Seahawks Sign Ex-Falcons Corner & Husky Standout

The Seattle Seahawks announced a number of roster moves including the signing of cornerback Jordan Miller. The Falcons selected the University of Washington product in the fifth round in the 2019 NFL Draft. Miller played two seasons with the Falcons before being released by the team on December 22. The newest Seahawks corner will start out on the team’s practice squad just in time for the playoffs.

The Seahawks also activated starting right tackle Brandon Shell along with safety Damarious Randall from the COVID list. Shell is expected to start against the Rams in the team’s Wild Card matchup after missing Seattle’s season finale.

The Seahawks promoted tight end Luke Willson to the active roster from the practice squad and placed corner Jayson Stanley on injured reserve. Willson is back with the team after being released earlier this season then having a brief stint with the Ravens.

Dan Quinn on Jordan Miller: ‘Really Good Ball Skills’

Jordan Miller || " Most Underrated Corner In The Country " || UW Highlight Mix

Former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn praised Miller’s length and ball skills as to what stood out about the corner coming out of Washington. Miller had 26 tackles, two interceptions and six pass deflections during his senior season with the Huskies.

“The things that came through from Jordan’s side of things, I really feel his length outside,” Quinn said in August 2019, per SB Nation. “I think he’s got really good ball skills.”

The Rams Will Not Name a Starting Quarterback vs. Seahawks

I went through John Wolford’s 4 preseason games in 2019 and there’s a lot to like about his game. It’s easy to see why Sean McVay and the Rams felt strongly about him as QB2. Film room: https://t.co/ARvaOOrPCq pic.twitter.com/S4aXCHgRJi — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) December 29, 2020

The Seahawks will not know their opponent’s quarterback until game time as Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed that he has no plans to name a starter leading up to the playoff matchup. Jared Goff recently had surgery on a broken thumb and missed the Rams’ season finale against the Cardinals.

“I’m not going to answer that question this week,” McVay noted when asked about the team’s starting quarterback, per NFL.com.

If Goff is not able to play, the Rams will start John Wolford for the second straight week. McVay squashed any notion of a quarterback controversy confirming Goff will play if he is healthy.

“Jared is our starting quarterback,” McVay added.

Adams on Status for the Playoffs: ‘Never No Doubt in My Mind That I Wasn’t Playing’

Jamal Adams says no way he won’t be playing Saturday. pic.twitter.com/ijj2atgWiI — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 6, 2021

The move to sign Miller is unlikely to impact the Seahawks’ playoff push as the addition is likely insurance in case of injuries. The Seahawks secondary received good news after Jamal Adams confirmed he plans to play against the Rams. Adams sustained a new shoulder injury against the 49ers in Week 17 but squashed the notion that he would miss the opportunity to suit up in his first playoff game.

“No question in my mind, I’m playing, man,” Adams noted emphatically, via Seahawks.com. “Look, as long as these legs are moving man, as long as my faith is with the man upstairs, which is very strong, I’m going to be out there. So there was never no doubt in my mind that I wasn’t playing, so let’s get that out there. I’m full-go.”

