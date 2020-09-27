Seahawks Reveal New Starters vs. Cowboys

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed rookie linebacker Jordyn Brooks will start against the Dallas Cowboys in place of Bruce Irvin who is out for the rest of the season after sustaining an injury against the Patriots. Carroll all but confirmed Ugo Amadi will get the nod at the nickel corner position vacated by Marquise Blair who also suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2.

The Seahawks coach indicated the team has a lot of confidence in Brooks who Seattle selected in the first round and plan to use the former Texas Tech standout both in coverage as well as rushing off the edge just as Irvin was utilized.

“He can do everything that we’re asking our guys to do,” Carroll said, per Seahawks.com. “Really, he’s equipped to do it. It’s just experience, that’s all he’s missing out on. He’s going to be able to do everything, whether he’s coming off the edge, or he’s covering guys down the field, pressuring, he’s a good tackler, he’s a good hitter, he diagnoses real well—we saw that from the mock game on, he had some nice plays there. He just needs to get out there. Will there be some mistakes? Yeah, like a young guy does, he’ll miss some things at times, but we’ll make up for it around him as he’s developing.”

The Seahawks also activated linebacker Shaquem Griffin for added depth. Defensive end Benson Mayowa is dealing with a groin injury and will be a game-time decision. Another rookie is expected to be involved in the Seahawks gameplan against the Cowboys as former Syracuse defensive end Alton Robinson is likely to make his NFL debut.

Seahawks Defensive Coordinator Ken Norton Jr. on Ugo Amadi: ‘He’s Up for the Challenge’

Amadi filled in at the nickel spot after Blair went down against the Patriots, and the Seahawks praised his performance. Seahawks defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. emphasized this week that Amadi is “up for the challenge.”

“He’s really smart,” Norton noted, per Seahawks.com. “He’s up for the challenge. He’s a natural ballplayer, he understands the game, he understands motions and run gaps he understands leveraging and coverage. So it’s just a matter of playtime. He’s been in big games for us, he started in our playoff game last year so, he he’s a guy that we are very familiar with. He can play ball, I don’t think there’s any question about that.”

Brooks on Getting His First NFL Start: ‘To Get My First Start Against the Team I Grew Up Watching, I Can’t Wait’

Not only is Brooks making his first NFL start, but it will come against his childhood team. Brooks admitted he “can’t wait” to take the field against the Cowboys.

“It’s a big week for me,” Brooks told The Seattle Times. “To get my first start against the team I grew up watching, I can’t wait.”

It will take a group effort to replace the lost production on defense, and the Seahawks are going to rely on their rookies to help get the job done. After weeks of praising Robinson’s performance in practice, Carroll indicated the pass rusher has to be part of the defesnive line rotation against the Cowboys.

“Alton Robinson’s ‘gotta be a part of it’ now at DE,” The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell noted on Twitter. “‘I can’t see how he can’t be part of this game plan,’ Pete Carroll says. ’bout time. He was impressive in training camp. Not even active since, for a pass rush that absolutely needs anyone and everyone.”

READ NEXT: Seahawks Predicted to Sign 4-Time All-Pro by NFL Insider