Seahawks Reveal New Defensive Signal Caller for 2022 Season

The Seattle Seahawks lost two of their biggest leaders this offseason, trading quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and releasing linebacker Bobby Wagner. While it’s still unclear who the next starting QB will be, the next signal caller on defense was revealed at OTAs.

Gregg Bell from the Tacoma News Tribune tweeted from offseason workouts that head coach Pete Carroll confirmed that linebacker Jordyn Brooks will be given the green dot to call plays for the defense this season.

Pete Carroll confirms Jordyn Brooks is the new defensive signal caller in the post-Bobby Wagner Seahawks defense. Brooks and Cody Barton are the inside linebackers in Seattle move from 4-3 to more 3-4 @thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) May 23, 2022

Only one player per team is allowed to have a green dot on their helmet at any given time. The green dot indicates that the helmet has a headset inside of it, allowing the player to receive the play and share it with his teammates.

It will be a big responsibility for Brooks, who has massive shoes to fill in Wagner’s absence.

Can Jordyn Brooks Become a Defensive Star?

With the responsibility of being the defensive signal caller, Brooks is expected to take a big step in his development this season. The good news is that this is Brooks’ third season with the team, so he should be pretty comfortable playing at the NFL level.

Brooks was taken by the Seahawks with the 27th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Initially the backup behind K.J. Wright as a rookie, Brooks ended up starting six games and appearing in 14, finishing the year with 57 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.

The 24-year-old linebacker took a big step forward in 2021. He started all 17 games for Seattle, leading the NFL with 109 solo tackles to go along with 10 TFLs, five pass deflections, and three quarterback hits.

Advanced metrics weren’t as optimistic about Brooks’ performance in 2021. According to Pro Football Focus (subscription required), he posted an overall grade of just 58.4 out of 100, particularly struggling in coverage. PFF has Brooks allowing 92 receptions on 104 targets, allowing a passer rating of 129.6.

There was clear progression for Brooks from 2020 to 2021, but Seahawks fans are hoping he can take the next step in 2022.

Brooks is Ready For Leadership Role

With two seasons under his belt and key veterans like Wagner no longer with the team, Brooks will now be looked to as one of the defense’s leaders. The good news for Seahawks fans is that Brooks sounds like he’s ready to accept that responsibility.

“[Being the signal caller] just means I’ve got to handle my business and make sure that I’m doing everything right at all times,” Brooks said at OTAs according to SI.com’s Corbin K. Smith. “You go down a list of great Seahawks that played here. Great leaders of the past teams. Take a little bit of pride in that. And so, I just want to do the best job that I can for our team.”

Brooks is right about the Seahawks defense having great leaders in the past. Players like Wagner, Kam Chancellor, Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, and Cliff Avril have all established their legacies as players with the Seahawks. Brooks is hoping that he can be the next defensive star in Seattle.