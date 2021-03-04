Seahawks Cut Receiver After Rumors Emerged of His Re-Signing: Report

The Seattle Seahawks have released Josh Gordon ending a few weeks of speculation about his status with the team. Seattle also officially released Greg Olsen who retired earlier this offseason.

Gordon remains suspended indefinitely by the NFL putting his future with the league in doubt. The receiver has not played in the NFL since December 15, 2019 after briefly being reinstated in 2020 before once again receiving a suspension prior to taking the field.

“The Seahawks have released WR Josh Gordon,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero noted on Twitter. “Suspended indefinitely again by the NFL in January, Gordon now will be eligible to reunite with Johnny Manziel and make his planned debut for the Zappers in Fan Controlled Football.”

The news comes just weeks after ESPN 710 Seattle’s John Clayton reported the Seahawks re-signed Gordon for the 2021 season. This report was later refuted by multiple Seahawks beat writers.

“I was finally able to catch up on the future contracts today in getting onto the database,” Clayton explained in February on ESPN 710 Seattle’s Wyman and Bob Show. “John Ursua did re-sign, so he’s now on the roster for 2021 if he can make the team, and also they re-signed Josh Gordon. They gave him a contract for next year, I’m sure it’s a minimum salary deal.”

Despite Earlier Reports, Gordon Did Not Re-Sign With the Seahawks

This move seems to clearly indicate Gordon was never re-signed. The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta reported Gordon had not re-signed with the Seahawks and was slated to hit free agency on March 17. The Seahawks’ recent move speeds up this process, but it is doubtful Gordon will have much of a market given his suspension.

“In reference to rumblings Josh Gordon has re-signed with Seahawks, my understanding is he has NOT re-signed with Seattle,” Condotta said on Twiter. “He could at some point, but for now he remains slated to become an unrestricted free agent March 17. Gordon also remains indefinitely suspended by NFL. I think the hope remains that if/when he is able to play again it could be with Seattle. But for now, as noted, he is not under contract with Seahawks for 2021.”

Gordon Is Now Playing for the Zappers in the Fan Controlled Football League

Gordon will be catching passes from Johnny Manziel in the new Fan Controlled Football League. After a few social media exchanges with Manziel, Zappers owner Bob Menery tweeted out confirmation that Gordon is joining the team.

“Quick pit stop before back in the big show for @JOSH_GORDONXII,” Menery said on Twitter. “We owe you a massive favor. On behalf of all of us, we thank you. @JManziel2 to @JOSH_GORDONXII a little street ball. 1-2 not for long.”

Here is a look at Gordon in his new uniform.

Quick pit stop before back in the big show for @JOSH_GORDONXII. We owe you a massive favor. On behalf of all of us, we thank you. @JManziel2 to @JOSH_GORDONXII a little street ball. 1-2 not for long. pic.twitter.com/urOQ99ecd4 — Bob Menery (@BobMenery) February 28, 2021

The new league’s games are streamed on Twitch with fans calling the plays. It is seven-on-seven played on a 50-yard field with games set to only last an hour. Here is the brief overview of Fan Controlled Football from the league’s website.

“FCF is pro football re-imagined for the modern digital world,” the league’s site details. “Real games played in a single, high tech studio arena and streamed live on Twitch. Oh, and YOU call the plays.”

