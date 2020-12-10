Josh Gordon Sends Message to Seahawks With New Update

Josh Gordon is officially back with the Seattle Seahawks as the wide receiver made the announcement on Twitter. Gordon appears to have passed his series of COVID-19 tests which were needed before he could rejoin the Seahawks. The Seahawks receiver noted he is “excited as hell to be back amongst the family.”

“1st day out! 😂 I’m excited as hell to be back amongst the family like this, you have no idea🙏🏾 Can’t wait to contribute #Seahawks #thankful,” Gordon explained on Twitter.

Gordon also posted an Instagram video of his return to the Seahawks locker room along with the caption “all the way in.”

While Gordon can attend meetings, the wide receiver will not be able to practice or play in games until after Week 15. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Gordon is back with the team noting it will “take a while” for the receiver to go through the process to get back on the field.

“Josh is in the building today for the first time, and it’ll take a while before he can get active on in the practice and all that kind of stuff, but we’re going through the process,” Carroll said, via Seahawks.com.

Carroll on Gordon: ‘It’s Really Important That He Really Bust It Right Now’

The Seahawks are thankful to have Gordon back with the team, but Carroll is not holding back on their expectation of the receiver. The Seahawks coach wants to see Gordon “really bust it right now” so that he is able to play once his suspension is lifted.

“We’ll be working him with our trainers, and he’ll be getting in shape and all that,” Carroll added. “What I’ve talked to Josh about is it’s really important that he really bust it right now so that when he does get out, there’s not a lag time of him adapting. He’s got to get it done now—there’s just not much time left, so he’s going to work really hard with our guys to make sure he’s running full speed, top speed as long as he can before he ever gets on the field so that he can maintain it once we get going, because we expect to give him a chance to help us when he’s available.”

Gordon Can Make His Season Debut in Week 16 vs. Rams

If all goes as planned, Gordon can make his debut on December 27 in a major rematch with the Rams. There is a good chance this Week 16 game could decide the NFC West title. The Seahawks will need to see what kind of shape Gordon is in before they put him on the field. Russell Wilson praised Gordon’s short tenure with the Seahawks in 2019 and is hopeful things will go differently this season.

“He did a tremendous job of really bonding with the guys, fitting in the right way,” Wilson explained after the reinstatement news broke, per Seahawks.com. “He was about the approach, he was studying his playbook, he was ready to roll, he made great plays for us, but he just fit in the right way. He was about the work ethic. Coach does a great job of giving guys chances… I’m rooting for him to be able to overcome, and hopefully this time it’s better than the last time.”

