Seahawks Bring Back Receiver Facing an Uncertain NFL Future: Report

The Seattle Seahawks have re-signed Josh Gordon for the 2021 season despite not knowing if the receiver will be eligible to play, per ESPN 710 Seattle’s John Clayton. Gordon remains suspended indefinitely by the NFL, but Clayton revealed the Seahawks re-signed Gordon along with John Ursua for next season.

“I was finally able to catch up on the future contracts today in getting onto the database,” Clayton explained on ESPN 710 Seattle’s Wyman and Bob Show. “John Ursua did re-sign, so he’s now on the roster for 2021 if he can make the team, and also they re-signed Josh Gordon. They gave him a contract for next year, I’m sure it’s a minimum salary deal. So, those two guys are on the roster right now, so those options are already there. And I’m sure you’re going to see some bargains. Like, I’m kind of wondering, I know he was like on a $10 million cap number, that’s going to be Jamison Crowder from the Jets, he’s going to be let go. Maybe Robby Anderson from the Carolina Panthers, he can be let go. It just depends on the price it’s going to be.”

The Seahawks Will Not Have to Pay Gordon If He Does Not Play Next Season

The NFL has provided little details on if Gordon could be once again be reinstated and if he has any chance of playing in 2021. Aside from providing Gordon a potential landing spot, it is a low-risk move for the Seahawks as Clayton detailed they will only have to pay the receiver if he plays again next season.

“Let’s just do it just because, again, it shows he can have a home and that home would be Seattle,” Clayton continued. “It’s the place that he wanted to be and that’s one that was kind of interesting because I’m going through [the transactions], ‘Oh, Josh Gordon re-signed. How about that?’…I know they were on the hook for the signing bonus that he had, I think it was $137,500 but that’s already counted in last year’s cap. …I was kind of surprised that they did sneak that in.”

Gordon Was Initially Reinstated for Week 16 Before Once Again Being Suspended Indefinitely

Gordon initially received good news as the NFL briefly reinstated the receiver last season with the potential to resume play in Week 16 if certain conditions were met. Days before kickoff, the Seahawks were informed those conditions were not met, and Gordon was once again suspended indefinitely. The Seahawks provided little details on why Gordon was suspended and if they expected him back on the field.

“Seahawks WR Josh Gordon had a setback in his battle with substance abuse and now won’t be allowed to practice or play indefinitely, per sources,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero detailed on December 22, 2020. “As @bcondotta reported, the NFL informed the team this morning Gordon hadn’t complied with terms of his conditional reinstatement. Just one day after Gordon returned to Seattle’s active roster, he’s back where he was before: Allowed to be with the team, but not practice or play. The #Seahawks had cleared a roster spot to activate him Monday. All systems were go, until the new issue arose.”

It is unclear if Gordon will play in the NFL next season, but we do know it will be with the Seahawks if the league clears the receiver. The move keeps all the Seahawks’ options open as the team looks to improve their roster this offseason.

