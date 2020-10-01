Josh Gordon Sends Message to Seahawks

Josh Gordon may not be able to practice with the team but that does not mean the wide receiver is not keeping up with all the Seattle Seahawks victories. After the Seahawks’ win over the Cowboys, Gordon took to Twitter to show his team some love.

“Welp on to next week.. 3-0! Proud of the guys #GoHawks,” Gordon tweeted.

Gordon applied for NFL reinstatement over the offseason but has yet to receive word on his status for the 2020 season. The receiver sent out a cryptic tweet indicating Gordon does not have a sense of when he will be able to play again.

“Hell if i know, my guess as good as yours,” Gordon noted on Twitter.

Gordon Is Unable to Practice With the Seahawks Until He Is Reinstated

The challenge for Gordon is the receiver is unable to practice with the Seahawks until he is reinstated. Gordon recently joked on Twitter that he was working out against “air.”

“Great field work today.. Went for a 300yd game vs Air,” Gordon joked on Twitter.

The Seahawks still do not know when they will get Gordon back on the field. Prior to the Seahawks’ Week 3 matchup against the Cowboys, Carroll offered an update which was essentially a non-update.

“I don’t know, because we can’t talk about it,” Carroll told The News Tribune when asked about the receiver’s status.

The Seahawks signing Gordon prior to the start of the season seemed to indicate that the NFL was close to reinstating the receiver as we saw the league do with Cowboys pass rusher Aldon Smith. The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell pondered whether the Seahawks added Gordon as a way to prevent the receiver from signing with another team.

“One possibility is the Seahawks got wind of another team possibly signing Gordon three weeks ago, and that Seattle’s move was a preemptive strike to keep him for 2020,” Bell noted. “But it’s unusual for a bidding war to break out among multiple teams over a player still on suspension, especially an eighth one for drugs (including his former Cleveland Browns suspending him once).”

Gordon Relapsed After the Death of His Brother

Gordon has been suspended indefinitely by the NFL since December 2019. The wide receiver has been open about his battle with addiction throughout his career, and Gordon’s lawyer Adam Kenner revealed over the offseason that he relapsed after the death of his brother.

“Josh had a lapse because of his brother’s death,” Kenner explained to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero back in June. “That set him back. But since that time, he has realized how important it is for him to take the right steps, do what’s proper, and understand how to manage these issues. He’s installed the right team around him to make sure he’s on the right path. He understands he’s been given every chance. He looks forward to making the most of this.”

The Seahawks are also without Phillip Dorsett who is on injured reserve. Despite being without both receivers, the Seahawks are still averaging 37 points per game which is the second-most in the NFL heading into Week 4.

