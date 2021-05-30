Seahawks Linked to Blockbuster Trade for 7x Pro Bowl Receiver: Report

The Seattle Seahawks could make a big splash to close out the offseason as the team has had discussions to acquire Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, per ESPN’s Dianna Russini. The seven-time Pro Bowl receiver has talked with Russell Wilson about potentially teaming up with the star quarterback in Seattle.

“The Falcons continue to field calls from teams interested in trading for Julio Jones,” Russini detailed on Twitter. “The Seahawks have had discussions about a possible trade with Atlanta, per sources. In fact, QB Russell Wilson & Julio Jones have spoken to discuss the possibility of playing together.”

The Falcons Are Seeking a First-Round Pick for Jones

The Seahawks already have a dynamic receiver duo in Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, but it appears the team has some interest in making a major upgrade at the position. What would it cost the Seahawks to make a move for Jones? Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that the Falcons are seeking a first-round pick in return for Jones, but the NFL insider predicted a second-round selection could end up being enough to land the superstar receiver.

“So what would it take for the Falcons to part with Jones?” Breer noted. “I think they’d probably do it for a second-round pick at this point. That said, I also think there’s some logic to hanging on to him. His contract would be a lot easier trade after this year, and the idea of having Pitts, Jones and Calvin Ridley together, even for just a year, has to be enticing.”

However, Russini reported the Falcons have been offered a first-round selection for the wideout and several teams have expressed an interest in acquiring Jones. The Seahawks’ 2022 first-round pick was already traded to the Jets as part of the Jamal Adams deal last offseason.

“The Atlanta Falcons have discussed several trade offers for Julio Jones, including an offer for a future first round draft pick, per sources,” Russini tweeted. “There is a sense around the league a trade could go down as early as next week.”

Jones Has a $15.3 Million Salary for the 2021 Season

It would be a bit of a surprise if the Seahawks made a deal for Jones without a restructured deal. The star receiver is set to have a $15.3 million salary this season as part of a three-year, $66 million contract.

Jones is under contract with the Falcons through the 2023 season. During a recent interview on FS1’s Undisputed, Jones admitted he does not expect to be playing in Atlanta next season. The Falcons have been exploring a blockbuster deal involving Jones, in large part, because the team finds itself in a challenging salary cap position.

“Oh man, Nah, I’m out of there [Atlanta], man,” Jones told Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed. “…Right now, I want to win.”

Jones is coming off his worst statistical season since 2013. The Falcons receiver notched 51 receptions for 771 yards and three touchdowns in just nine games last season. The Seahawks do not have a glaring need at receiver, so it will be worth watching to see if Seattle pulls off this surprising move.