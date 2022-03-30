‘Likely’ Trade Scenario Sees Seahawks Acquire Veteran QB, Says Analyst

It looks like the Seattle Seahawks might not enter the season with Drew Lock as their quarterback after all.

As the Seahawks continue to be mentioned in possible trade scenarios involving Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, this latest trade scenario pitch could be a reasonable one. According to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, a trade likely to happen by the 2022 NFL draft is Mayfield to the Seahawks for a third-round draft pick.

One of the biggest roadblocks for a potential Mayfield trade is his near $19 million cap hit for the 2022 season. Knox explains that in this proposed trade, the Browns would absorb much of Mayfield’s salary in order to get rid of him.

“Cleveland has two main problems, though. For one, the wild quarterback carousel has left few teams without a viable 2021 starting option,” says Knox. “The other issue is Mayfield’s contract. He is scheduled to carry a cap hit of $18.9 million this season, and teams don’t want to pay that.

Mayfield has been inconsistent, but he’s shown plenty of ability. He set a since-broken rookie record with 27 touchdown passes. If the financial commitment comes down, the Seattle Seahawks are interested, per (Mary Kay) Cabot.”

Why Mayfield Makes Sense for Seahawks

The potential acquisition of Mayfield makes sense for the Seahawks in a couple of ways. For one, Seattle doesn’t have a sure-fire starter at QB at the current moment. They’re currently expected to enter the season with Lock — 8-13 career record and 79.3 quarterback rating — and have Jacob Eason as the backup.

Secondly, if the Browns are willing to eat much of Mayfield’s salary, the Seahawks are essentially paying him nothing while giving up just a mid-round draft pick for a QB who won a playoff game just a season ago.

Lastly, Mayfield is entering the last year of his deal. If he proves to be nothing more than a short-term rental, the Seahawks can move on from him after the season. If he proves capable of being a franchise quarterback — as he displayed for the Browns during their 2020 playoff run — then he could be the guy for Seattle moving forward.

Knox goes into further detail why bringing Mayfield in makes too much sense for the Seahawks.

“Seattle traded longtime starter Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and acquired Drew Lock as part of the deal,” explains Knox. “Bringing in Mayfield to compete with Lock would make a ton of sense at the right price”

“Cleveland could potentially get a second-round pick if it eats a large portion of Mayfield’s cap hit,” continues Knox. “However, the Seahawks don’t appear to have any real competition on the trade market, so a third-round pick probably gets this one done.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Why Seahawks Could Avoid Mayfield

The argument for why a Mayfield acquisition wouldn’t make any sense is if the Seahawks truly are tanking the 2022 season away for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Next year’s draft class features potential standouts such as Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud. In other words, it’s a much stronger draft class for quarterbacks than the 2022 NFL draft.

Starting Lock for the 2022 season would give the Seahawks a legitimate chance at clinching the No. 1 pick for next year’s draft. Starting an experienced QB such as Mayfield would likely eliminate any chance of the Seahawks finishing with the worst record in the league.

Whether or not they acquire Mayfield all hinges on what direction the Seahawks want to head into entering the 2022 season.