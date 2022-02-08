Legendary Seahawks LB Raves About Potential Coaching Changes

F

ormer Seattle Seahawks linebacker Lofa Tatupu remains one of the best defenders in franchise history. He made three Pro Bowls and the 2007 All-Pro team in his six-year career.

With those kinds of accolades, it’s not a bad thing to have Tatupu, who is also a former Seattle linebacker coach, be a fan of your defensive staff. It’s safe to say that’s the case for the Seahawks heading into the 2022 season.

While appearing as a guest on Wyman and Bob on 710 ESPN Seattle, Tatupu was very complimentary of the changes the Seahawks are expected to make to the defensive coaching staff.

On Feb. 4, The Seattle Times’ Adam Jude and Bob Condotta reported the Seahawks were planning to promote Clint Hurtt, who served as the team’s defensive line coach from 2017-21, to defensive coordinator.

The same day, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Ed Donatell, who was the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator from 2019-21, will join the Seahawks staff in a senior defensive role.

Hurtt joined the Seattle staff as the defensive line coach the season after Tatupu left the Seahawks coaching staff. Still, Tatupu immediately spoke highly of Hurtt when asked about how Seattle handled its defensive coordinator search.

“I love Clint [Hurtt],” Tatupu said. “He’s a phenomenal coach, and he’s done a great job with that D-line, and I think he’ll be an excellent D-coordinator, too.”

The 2022 season will be the first time Hurtt serves as a defensive coordinator at any level. But he’s been coaching both defensive linemen and linebackers in the NFL with the Seahawks and Chicago Bears since 2014.

The Seattle defense has experienced its struggles in recent years, but under Hurtt, the Seahawks defensive line has helped the team rank in the top five in rushing yards allowed per attempt during each of the last two seasons.

Ed Donatell Familiar With Pete Carroll

Hurtt is just a single part of what Tatupu likes about the changes to Seattle’s defensive coaching staff. With Hurtt in a new position and the addition of Donatell, the Seahawks have both continuity and, as Tatupu said it, a “fresh set of eyes.”

“Right now, it’s strength in numbers,” said Tatupu.

“I know Donatell’s going to be here. He led a strong defense over in Denver, and so, having worked with Pete [Carroll] before, I think they have a rapport where they can go back and forth, and there’s some trust there, and he can tell him the truth. I think that can be huge and beneficial to the defense and the team.”

Donatell has spent 10 seasons as an NFL defensive coordinator since joining the league in 1990. He worked with Carroll while serving as the New York Jets secondary coach from 1990-94. Carroll was defensive coordinator for the Jets from 1990-93 and then became the team’s head coach in 1994.

Under Donatell this past season, the Broncos defense finished third in points allowed and eighth in yards allowed.

