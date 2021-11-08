Several Bye Week Losses Benefit Seahawks in Playoff Chase

The Seattle Seahawks did not take the field in Week 9 while enjoying the bye, but the team gained ground in the playoff chase. Multiple teams also pursuing a wild card berth lost, including the Saints, Panthers, and Vikings.

The Seahawks entered Week 9 with a 3-5 record and behind the Vikings, Panthers, Saints, 49ers, Falcons, and Eagles. Three of these teams lost during the early afternoon games. The Vikings fell in overtime to the Ravens, the Panthers lost to the Patriots, and the Saints lost to the Falcons.

These early outcomes did not help the Seahawks overtake any of the competition, but the battle will continue to heat up. The Vikings are now 3-5 with a tiebreaker over the Seahawks, the Panthers are 4-5, and the Saints are 5-3. The Falcons currently have the final playoff spot with a 4-4 record.

One late game also benefited the Seahawks. The 49ers lost to the Cardinals, dropping the Bay Area team to 3-5 on the season and dropping them below the Seahawks. The two NFC West teams have the same record, but Pete Carroll’s group holds the tiebreaker due to a 28-21 win on October 3.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

The Seahawks Will Return to Action Against the Packers

Taking advantage of the bye week results will not be a simple task for the Seahawks. The defending NFC West champs have struggled on both offense and defense during the first eight weeks of the season, but they made positive strides with a 31-7 win over the Jaguars in Week 8.

The first game on the schedule once the Seahawks return to action is against the Packers. This high-profile matchup at Lambeau Field could feature two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks going against each other or two backups trying to keep seasons alive.

Russell Wilson remains on Injured Reserve due to a finger injury sustained against the Rams on October 7, but he will be eligible to return after missing three games. The Seahawks have yet to reveal if Wilson will make his return for the Week 10 game, but the seven-time Pro Bowl quarterback has continued to showcase his progress.

The other quarterback in question is Aaron Rodgers. The Packers’ signal-caller tested positive for COVID-19 on November 3 and missed the Week 9 game against the Chiefs. The NFL classifies Rodgers as unvaccinated, so he must miss a mandatory 10 days and test negative before making his return. The earliest Rodgers can return is November 13, one day before facing the Seahawks.

The Seahawks Should Have Improved Health in Week 10

Regardless of whether Rodgers returns from the COVID/Reserve list, the Seahawks should enter the matchup in a much better position. The organization should get multiple players closer to full health including key members of the offense.

Along with Wilson potentially returning, running back Chris Carson will also aim to get back on on the field. He has remained on Injured Reserve with a lingering neck injury, and there is no guarantee that he will suit up again in 2021. Though Carroll said during an appearance on 710 ESPN Seattle on November 1 that Carson plans on practicing once the team returns from the bye.

Running back Alex Collins (groin) and wide receiver DK Metcalf (foot) both entered the bye week dealing with lingering injuries of their own. Though they both continued to play each week while making plays for the offense. Now they will return to action and prepare for the Packers after getting some extra rest. Both should be closer to full health entering Week 10, but the Seahawks will not provide a definitive answer until issuing the first practice report.

READ NEXT: Seahawks Are ‘Best Fit’ for Ex-Pro Bowl Receiver Due to Russell Wilson