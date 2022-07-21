Seahawks Unveil Images of Lumen Field Renovations

As the Seattle Seahawks get ready for the starting of training camp, their home stadium is getting some major enhancements for the 2022 season to celebrate 20 years of playing at Lumen Field.

The Seahawks announced via their team website that Lumen Field would be receiving some enhancements, or “fanovations”, that will begin during the 2022 season. The renovations include additional video boards, a significantly larger video board on the north end of the stadium, an additional concession area, and new Cityside Bars.

“This is an investment into improving guest experience,” Lumen Field general manager Zach Hensley said. “Going into the 20th anniversary here, we’ve got to make sure that Lumen Field remains a relevant, premier venue in the sports entertainment world.”

Learn more about the new video boards, amenities and concession upgrades coming to Lumen Field in 2022 and beyond. 📰 » https://t.co/RHxBJAWBBO pic.twitter.com/JLkpJLWbVU — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 20, 2022

The improvements are also part of an initiative to prepare the stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Seattle will be one of the host cities for matches. The renovations will also be enjoyed by Seahawks, Seattle Sounders, and OL Reign fans in the coming years.

The History of Lumen Field

Before Lumen Field ever existed, Seattle had the Kingdome, which hosted both the Seahawks and Seattle Mariners at the time. Issues with the stadium, along with the failure to approve funding for renovations, lead former Seahawks owner Ken Behring to threaten to move the team to a different city.

That changed quickly once Microsoft co-found Paul Allen purchased the Seahawks from Behring. Instead of moving the team, Allen pledged $100 million of his own funds to push forward legislation that allowed additional public funding to tear down the Kingdome and build a new stadium.

Construction on the new stadium began in 2000, and what was then known as Seahawks Stadium officially opened in July of 2002. Since opening, it has hosted a number of major events including Seahawks home games, the Apple Cup between Washington and Washington State, and the MLS Cup.

Lumen Field and its fans also take pride in having set the Guinness World Record for the loudest stadium two different times during one game back in 2013. The 12th Man has earned the reputation as one of the loudest crowds in professional sports.

It might not be the newest stadium in the NFL despite being just 20 years old. However, in just two short decades Lumen Field has earned a strong reputation as one of the best venues in professional sports.

Will the Seahawks Be Sold?

Speculation about the Seahawks being put up for sale began shortly after owner Paul Allen passed away back in 2018. The team is now owned under Allen’s trust, which is currently run by his sister, Jody Allen.

Allen’s sister released an official statement amidst recent speculation about the team being put up for sale, letting fans know that a sale won’t be happening any time in the near future. However, due to Allen’s desire to donate the vast majority of his trust to philanthropy, the Seahawks will eventually be sold at an uncertain date in the future.

The statement was released in the wake of Nike founder Phil Knight attempting to purchase the Portland Trail Blazers, another sports franchise owned by Allen’s trust. Based off of Jody Allen’s comments, it seems unlikely that either team will be sold any time soon.

The day will come where the Seahawks have a new owner, but at least for the time being, the franchise will remain under Allen’s trust.