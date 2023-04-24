Eagles Fans Strongly React After Former Seahawks DB Suddenly Cut

With just a few days before the 2023 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles are fine-tuning their roster and decided they no longer have room for former Seattle Seahawks defensive back, Marquise Blair, whom they signed to a reserves/futures deal in February.

NFL analyst Ari Meirov tweeted on Monday, April 24, “The #Eagles have released former #Seahawks 2nd-round safety Marquise Blair,” and while it’s obviously a tough blow for the Seahawks’ former second-rounder from the 2019 NFL Draft to be jobless, many Eagles fans on Twitter appeared to be thrilled.

Fans were excited not because they didn’t like Blair, who never recorded an official snap with the franchise, but because of what could happen next, as his release coincided with Cardinals superstar safety Budda Baker requesting a trade out of Arizona, a five-time Pro Bowler who’s dropped hints that he’d like to land in Philadelphia

One fan tweeted, “Incoming Budda Baker trade,” while another person wrote, “👀👀 In itself this is innocuous… except there was no reason to release him… unless something else is coming…” Another Eagles fan tweeted, “It’s Budda time!”

Baker rumors aside, SB Nation contributor Andy Kwong believes Blair might end up in Arizona. Following Blair’s release Kwong tweeted, “Cardinals might have interest here,” while Zone Coverage Green Bay Packers analyst Wendell Ferreira simply wrote, “Hmm.”

However, when the Seahawks cut Blair in August 2022, head coach Pete Carroll said, “He’s tough as hell and we loved him,” per ESPN‘s Brady Henderson. “So we wish him the very best and the door’s always open.”

Marquise Blair Had a Short Stint With the Carolina Panthers Before Joining the Eagles

Before Blair was signed to the Eagles practice squad in November 2022 and subsequently released in December, the 6-foot-195 pounder spent the first part of last season with the Carolina Panthers. The Utah alum joined the Panthers’ practice squad in September and was elevated to the active roster by Week 5 after two starters got injured, per USA Today.

In three game appearances with the Panthers, Blair recorded one assisted tackle, according to Pro Football Reference. During his three years in Seattle, he recorded 49 tackles, three passes deflected, and three forced fumbles in 24 games and three starts.

Marquise Blair Switched From CB to Safety While in Seattle

Ahead of the 2021 NFL season, Blair’s future in Seattle still seemed bright and he was earning praise from the team as he transitioned from safety to cornerback in training camp.

Blair took the move in stride. “Everything was brand new to me (last year), so really it’s just re-learning everything,” Blair said. “I feel like it’s easier… I knew what I was doing, but you still don’t want to mess up. Now I’m just rolling.”

Former Seahawks defensive coordinator said of the versatile back, “Now that he’s been able to understand his role, put him in a position to really master what that position, nickel, takes as far as technique, and the ability to rush, the ability to cover in man coverage, he makes us a really good man coverage team. He’s able with his length and his strength to really cover really tight and sticky.”

However, during a Monday Night Football matchup against New Orleans Saints on October 25, 2021, Blair limped off the field in the fourth quarter with a knee injury, a patella fracture which turned out to be season-ending, per SI. This unfortunately marked Blair’s second-consectuive early exit. In Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season, he suffered a torn ACL after his teammate K.J. Wright accidentally collided with him during a tackle attempt against the New England Patriots.