Marshawn Lynch Makes a Key Demand for Possible Comeback

Seattle Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch is once again leaving the door open for a potential NFL comeback. During an interview with Conan O’Brien, Lynch revealed he has spoken with “a couple teams” about playing this season but the running back made it clear it is Super Bowl or bust.

“If the situation is right then it could happen,” Lynch admitted, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve been asked the question by a couple teams here recently. Like, ‘Are you ready?’ I’m ready if y’all are Super Bowl ready. That’s what it would take me to come out and play again. it would have to be a guaranteed Super Bowl game for me.”

Here’s a look at the entertaining exchange between Lynch and Conan.

Former #Seahawks legend Marshawn @MoneyLynch tells Conan O'Brien that a couple of teams contacted him to return to the #NFL, asking him if he's ready to play. Lynch says he's open to coming back but it would have to be a Super Bowl team.pic.twitter.com/T1Fm1RqaV4 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 10, 2020

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Seahawks Newsletter!

Could We See Beast Mode Back With the Seahawks for the Playoffs?

Lynch suited up for the Seahawks just before last season’s playoffs after Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise all sustained season-ending injuries within weeks of each other. Given Lynch’s comments, could Beast Mode make another postseason return to the Seahawks? As of now, it appears unlikely given the depth the Seahawks have at running back.

Carson and Carlos Hyde are finally getting healthy after battling injuries throughout the season. Penny has returned to practice and the Seahawks are expecting the rusher to be able to suit up on gamedays in the near future. Finally, the Seahawks also have rookie DeeJay Dallas who has contributed this season.

It would likely take another string of unfortunate injuries to multiple running backs prior to the playoffs for the Seahawks to make another call to Lynch. As we saw in 2019, nothing is out of the question as few people would have expected Lynch to once again be wearing a Seahawks uniform last season.

Earlier This Season, Lynch Said He Would ‘Never Turn My Back’ on the Seahawks

This is not the first time this season Lynch has discussed a possible return. During a September interview on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, the legendary running back was asked about his chances of returning to play for the Seahawks. Lynch once again refused to close the door on a possible comeback.

“Oh, I don’t know,” Lynch responded. “They got my boy, that young boy over there looking good, Chris [Carson]. …You know, I would have to get on the phone with my kids and see what’s going on because right now I like what they got going on. You feel me, I’ll stay planted right now. If it got spunky or something though, I’d never turn my back on my kids.”

The Seahawks fit Lynch’s criteria of being a Super Bowl contender, but the team’s running back depth likely prohibits another Beast Mode run this postseason. It would be hard to imagine Lynch coming back for any teams other than the Seahawks or Raiders. We will have to see if Lynch finds a situation to his liking as the playoffs draw closer.

READ NEXT: DK Metcalf Throws Shade at Eagles With Epic Tweet