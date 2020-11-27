Seahawks Legend Marshawn Lynch Goes Viral in Epic Video [WATCH]

Marshawn Lynch is keeping his Seattle Seahawks legend status intact as the former running back is going viral for all the right reasons. Lynch was in Halawa, Hawaii handing out 200 turkeys to families in need ahead of Thanksgiving. Here is a look at the video of Lynch giving out turkeys that social media cannot see enough.

The former Seahawks star is seen walking up to cars and offering turkeys in the video that went viral. Lynch teamed up with former University of Hawaii wide receiver Chad Owens through his Fam 1st Family Foundation to give back during the holidays.

“First of all we are blessed, you know Beast Mode himself Marshawn lynch, along with his foundation Fam 1st Family Foundation is out here donating 200 turkeys to anyone and everyone that wants to come through, so 200 turkeys man that’s huge.” Owens told Hawaii News Now. “So I’m just here to help assist and support Marshawn in his wanting to give this Thanksgiving season.”

Lynch Resides Part-Time in Hawaii

Lynch is known for his love of Oakland, and it appears Beast Mode has added Hawaii to his list of places to give back. Owens explained that Lynch lives in Hawaii part-time.

“He does this in Oakland and he definitely wants to help support this community and that’s what I’m saying, he’s not even from here, I know he resides here at some times throughout the year and he loves it here.” Owens explained to Hawaii News Now. “He loves the people so for that reason alone I jumped all over it.”

Beast Mode Refused to Rule Out a Seahawks Comeback

During a September interview on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Lynch refused to close the door on a potential comeback to the Seahawks. It is now unlikely since the Seahawks are finally getting healthy as the team expects to have Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde and Rashaad Penny all in the mix in the near future.

“Oh, I don’t know,” Lynch responded. “They got my boy, that young boy over there looking good, Chris [Carson]. …You know, I would have to get on the phone with my kids and see what’s going on because right now I like what they got going on. You feel me, I’ll stay planted right now. If it got spunky or something though, I’d never turn my back on my kids.”

The Thanksgiving video takes us back to one of the best Lynch press conferences of all-time as the running back appeared to give his closing address to the NFL after the Seahawks’ playoff loss to the Packers in 2020. Lynch encouraged players to take “care of their chicken” and prepare for life after football.

“Look, I’ll say like this though: This is a vulnerable time for a lot of these young dudes, you feel me?” Lynch noted, per The Seattle Times. “They don’t be taking care of their chicken right, you feel me? So if it was me, or if I had a opportunity to let these little young (teammates) know something, I’d say take care of y’all money, African, because that (stuff) don’t last forever now.”

All this leads us to another epic video of Lynch talking to Richard Sherman about handing out turkeys.

Marshawn Lynch gets it. pic.twitter.com/9CMJbpFJph — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) November 25, 2020

