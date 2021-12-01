Seahawks Cut Former First-Round WR & Running Back

The Seattle Seahawks now have two open roster spots on the team’s practice squad after announcing the release of wide receiver Phillip Dorsett and running back B.J. Emmons. Dorsett is the most notable move as the wideout was expected to compete to be the team’s third wide receiver during the 2020 season. Unfortunately, Dorsett had a foot injury that later required surgery which sidelined him for the entire season.

During his end-of-season press conference, head coach Pete Carroll emphasized that the team planned to bring back Dorsett for 2021, but the receiver signed with the Jaguars over the offseason. Dorsett’s tenure with the Jaguars was short-lived after he was released in September notching just one appearance.

The Seahawks signed Dorsett to the team’s practice squad on October 1st and his second stint in Seattle lasted less than two months. Dorsett only played in two contests and his last appearance came in Week 6 where the receiver notched one catch for three yards, his only reception with the Seahawks.

Carroll Called Dorsett the Fastest Player He Has Coached With the Seahawks

Prior to his injury, Carroll praised Dorsett throughout the 2020 training camp. Carroll described Dorsett as the “fastest guy we’ve ever had here.” Dorsett has the numbers to back up the claim as the wideout ran 4.27 seconds in the 40 yard dash at Miami’s pro day heading into the 2015 NFL draft. The receiver’s pre-draft performance helped Dorsett boost his stock, and the Colts selected him in the first round with the No. 29 pick.

“He’s the fastest guy we’ve ever had here,” Carroll explained during an August 20, 2020 press conference. “He runs in the time realms we don’t even think really exist, 4.2s and stuff. In our system, with Russ and the way Russ likes to bomb the football, he’s a big factor for us.

“Matter of fact, we are just installing stuff in the next couple of days that really accentuate some of those kinds of plays, and I’m really anxious to see him he fit in. Tyler has been phenomenal at that stuff in the past and to have the compliment really with all of that speed on the field at the same time, D.K. and Tyler and Phillip. It’s pretty dynamic, but he’s done really well and that’s what you’re seeing. He’s gotten behind us [the defense] a couple of times.”

Emmons Has Been Released by the Seahawks Twice in 2021

It is an unfortunate end for Emmons as the Seahawks just signed the running back on November 24. Emmons was a highly-touted running back heading into college and played his freshman season at Alabama. After a brief community college stint, Emmons played under Lane Kiffin at Florida Atlantic.

It marks the second time that Emmons has been released by the Seahawks as the team also cut the running back in June. Emmons later spent training camp with the Raiders and had a potential path to playing time with the Seahawks given the recent injuries at running back.

The Seahawks elevated undrafted rookie Josh Johnson ahead of the team’s Week 12 matchup against Washington. Johnson did not get a carry, but the Seahawks only had 12 total rushes in the team’s loss. Carroll spoke highly of Johnson’s potential, so it will be worth watching to see if he can break into the rotation before the season ends.

“He’s been a real attack kind of guy,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “He hits the line of scrimmage really hard. If you remember from pre-season, the few chances he got, he catches the ball really well, one of the best catchers that we have. He’s a physical kid, low to the ground a little bit, a little lower makeup than some of the guys, but he has a really physical style to him that we like.”