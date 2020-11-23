Seahawks Give Major Updates on Rashaad Penny & Darrell Taylor

The Seattle Seahawks continue to get reinforcements as key players are getting healthy. Running back Rashaad Penny along with defensive end Darrell Taylor appear to be next in line to return to the field.

It sounds like Taylor is slightly ahead of Penny but both players are expected back in the coming weeks. Carroll indicated that Taylor has a good chance to play against the Eagles in Week 12.

“From the information I’m getting, we’re pretty sure Darrell is coming back,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “I’m not sure if Rashaad’s going to get back this week coming up or the next week, but they’re really close.”

Neither player has played this season, and Taylor is still waiting to take his first NFL snap. The Seahawks moved up in the second round to select Taylor in the 2020 NFL Draft. Carroll raved about the progress Taylor has made and indicated the former Tennessee pass rusher will become a key part of the defensive line rotation.

“Wait until you see Darrell and see what he can add to us,” Carroll said, via USA Today. “We haven’t seen him on the practice field yet, but knowing what he is, watching him work out, seeing the kind of athlete he is and his mentality, he’s a really bright football player (and) I think he’s gonna have a chance to help us soon, as soon as he gets out there.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Seahawks Newsletter!

Chris Carson Is Expected to Play vs. Eagles in Week 12

Penny is still recovering from a season-ending ACL injury he sustained in 2019, but all signs point to a fully healthy running back group as the postseason nears. Chris Carson is expected to play against the Eagles in Week 12 unless there is a setback prior to kickoff.

“Man, I wish you guys could see Chris right now,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “He’s killing it!”

After being sidelined for several weeks, Carlos Hyde made his presence felt in a major way in the team’s win over the Cardinals. Carroll admitted that he is looking forward to being able to alternate between Carson and Hyde in the backfield.

“As far as [Carson], I think the most obvious illustration is look at what we looked like with Carlos [Hyde],” Carroll added. “Look at him running and attacking the line of scrimmage, and hunting guys on the sidelines, catching the check downs and going to knock somebody out, chasing a guy out of bounds to try and run over somebody. [The] toughness that that shows and that impact is what Chris brings, Chris is that. During the night I was imagining if we had Carlos and Chris running, what that would be like in terms of the style of play.”

Greg Olsen Is Expected to Miss 4-to-6 Weeks

While the Seahawks are getting healthy, there are also players that sustained injuries against the Cardinals including Greg Olsen. The Seahawks tight end suffered a torn plantar fascia, but all indications are Olsen will look to make a return for the playoffs.

“I’ve heard it’s a four-to-six week deal,” Carroll said, via Seahawks.com. “I don’t know that, but that’s what they threw around last night, that if he does have a ruptured thing on his foot, then it’s a four-to-six week recovery. So we’ll see what that means.”

READ NEXT: Seahawks Trade Offer Turned Down by Texans: Report