Seahawks Place Key Pass Rusher on Injured Reserve: Report

Things have gone from bad to worse on the Seattle Seahawks defensive line as the team will place Rasheem Green on injured reserve, per ESPN’s Field Yates. During Week 1, Green played the same amount of snaps (38 percent) as starter L.J. Collier prior to leaving the game with an injury. The defensive end missed the team’s Week 2 matchup against the Patriots.

After the Seahawks win over the Falcons, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll indicated that Green would be okay, but things have gotten progressively worse since the initial neck injury which the team has referred to as a “stinger”. The latest news on Green is particularly difficult given Bruce Irvin has been ruled out for the season, and Benson Mayowa is dealing with an injury.

Carroll noted at his press conference earlier in the week that Green’s status against the Cowboys would be determined by how his body responded. Given Green was placed on the injured list, things appear not to be improving for the pass rusher. The move will open up an additional spot on the Seahawks’ active roster.

“Rasheem Green will be evaluated Wednesday, we’ll take one day at a time,” Carroll said, per Seahawks.com. “If he’s back or not, we’ll have to wait and see on that one… Cedric Ogbuehi, he has a chance to get back this week. We’ve got to wait and see how he responds. We’ll start on Wednesday figuring it out and then working our way through it. He and Rasheem are kind of in the same boat that we have to wait and see how those guys respond. Phillip is not part of this game plan coming up, we’re going to rest him for sure.”

Green Will Miss at Least the Next 2 Games

Green marks the second player that has been placed on injured reserve this week as the Seahawks put Phillip Dorsett on the list earlier. Both Dorsett and Green will miss at least the next two games meaning the soonest either player could return to the field is Week 7 against the Cardinals on October 25.

Players are required to miss at least three weeks after being placed on the injured reserve list. The Seahawks have a bye in Week 6 which would mark the third week for Green and Dorsett.

Rookie Pass Rusher Alton Robinson Is Expected to Make His NFL Debut

The Seahawks will get help from a rookie pass rusher, just not the one they may have initially expected on draft day. Even before Green was placed on injured reserve, Carroll indicated that fifth-round pick Alton Robinson would make his NFL debut against the Cowboys.

The Seahawks traded up in the second round to draft Tennessee defensive end Darrell Taylor, but the rookie has been sidelined throughout training camp. Robinson took advantage of the opportunity and shined in practices.

“Alton Robinson’s ‘gotta be a part of it’ now at DE,” The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell noted on Twitter. “‘I can’t see how he can’t be part of this game plan,’ Pete Carroll says. ’bout time. He was impressive in training camp. Not even active since, for a pass rush that absolutely needs anyone and everyone.”

