Seahawks Sign Ex-Bengals Defender, Release Safety Ahead of Texans Game

Head coach Pete Carroll is fond of saying “always compete” and that is exactly what the Seattle Seahawks are doing despite the team’s 4-8 record. The Seahawks signed nose tackle Niles Scott to the team’s practice squad and released safety Elijah Benton to make room for the roster move.

Scott played six games for the Bengals in 2018, notching four tackles. Since then, Scott has bounced around the NFL having stops with the Bills, Raiders and Titans. Most recently, Scott had a short stint with the Patriots earlier this season. Scott’s signing could mean that Seahawks defensive lineman Bryan Mone is not progressing as quickly as the team had hoped.

“Seahawks officially announce signing of nose tackle Niles Scott to practice squad,” The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta tweeted on December 8. “Scott played against Seahawks for Raiders in preseason. Bryan Mone is dealing with knee injury so Scott adds some depth there.”

Carroll on Peterson Signing: ‘We’re Trying to Get Ready to Win’

The Seahawks continue making roster moves despite needing a Christmas miracle to reach the postseason. Last week, Carroll drew some criticism for insisting that signing veteran running back Adrian Peterson was about winning.

“We’re trying to get ready to win this football game, and so I’m going to see if Adrian’s got something to offer us just in his presence and his toughness, he brings something,” Carroll explained after the signing during his December 1 press conference. “And so, let’s see what happens. We’re just trying to get the right mix. Rashaad’s [Penny] been in and out and been concerned about him getting back and staying back. [Travis] Homer has been banged up, and we’re not sure about him this week either.

“So, it just looks like there’s some opportunities, you know? And so, we’ll see how it goes and see how the guys respond. I’m just, I’m really, I’m as excited as probably you guys, ready just to see what he looks like playing in our uniform and doing something for us. So we’ll see how it goes.”

Adams Will Have Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

Seattle received bad news as star safety Jamal Adams will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a shoulder injury that will require another surgery. Carroll admitted that Adams is “rocked” by the news after having surgery on the same shoulder last offseason.

“A thing I would just note is that you guys have heard Jamal Adams is gonna have surgery, I think it’s tomorrow, on his shoulder and unfortunately he got hit just the wrong way, and he’s gonna have to get fixed up,” Carroll told reporters on December 8. “He’s been through this before and he’s really rocked by it, of course, but we’re all pulling for him to come out and get out of this thing, get back as soon as possible but really disappointed for him, as well as us.”

Ryan Neal is expected to start next to Quandre Diggs in place of Adams. It is particularly challenging news as the team could be sending a top-10 pick to the Jets as the second straight Seahawks first-round selection going to New York as part of the Adams trade.