Seahawks Stars Get Into Scuffle During Practice [WATCH]

It did not take long once DK Metcalf returned to the field for things to get testy with the Seattle Seahawks defense during training camp. Metcalf and promising pass rusher Darrell Taylor exchanged shoves during an August 1, 2022 practice. Here is a look at the altercation that went viral as Seahawks players attempted to step between Metcalf and Taylor to keep the situation from escalating.

DK Metcalf and Darrell Taylor competing (getting heated, nearly fighting) at 2022 #Seahawks Training Camp pic.twitter.com/kmvfLgNqWL — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) August 1, 2022

Matty Brown, host of the Seattle Overload podcast, outlined the play that happened prior to the altercation between Metcalf and Taylor.

“The offense ran play action slide here and the defense seemed to get real nice layers with what looked like fire zone coverage,” Brown tweeted on August 1. “Lockett’s primary over route was essentially doubled with Jamal Adams getting over the top. Led to this exchange.”

The New-Look Seahawks Are Showing Passion at the Start of Training Camp

Geno Smith continues to seek out DK Metcalf’s turn in WR line, like Russell Wilson used to do at Seahawks camps. Drew Lock throwing to Tyler Lockett right after this @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/8C7Uh100qS — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 1, 2022

Not everybody views these scuffles as a bad thing, especially given the roster changeover the Seahawks had this offseason. KIRO 97.3 FM Seattle’s Gee Scott explained why he loves to see the passion from both units.

“I love this, and here’s why… 1. DK got paid and still cares about what happens in practice,” Scott said on Twitter. “2. The defense ain’t scared of DK. 3. Back in the day, the Seahawks fought ALL THE TIME!! LOB vs The Pedestrians stories are funny. 4. ALWAYS comPETE!!”

The Seahawks defense appeared to get the better of the offense during the August 1 practice. The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar detailed how things escalated between Metcalf and the defense.

“The offense isn’t a fan of watching the defense celebrate,” Dugar explained on August 1. “Metcalf caught a short pass on the first play of 11-on-11. After the play, he extended the ball in Burns’ face, signaling a first down. Burns slapped the ball away. Two plays later, Metcalf and Taylor got into a brief skirmish and had to be separated. The offense’s drive eventually stalled on a dropped pass by Fant. The offense was outplayed Monday.”

Hurtt on Seahawks Offense: ‘I Want to Kick Their A** Every Day’

All the vibes 💯 pic.twitter.com/36enYgrH6b — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 2, 2022

Part of the testiness begins at the top with new defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt attempting to emphasize toughness throughout camp. Hurtt was candid about wanting to “kick their a** every day” when discussing lining up against the offense in practice.

“I don’t want to give the offense anything,” Hurtt explained during a July 30 press conference. “This is our team. I love them, so I want them to do great all the time but from a competitive nature when we get between the white lines, I want to kick their a** every day. But there were some good things that were done. Obviously, we got some some things that we got to continue to clean up and get on the same page, but that’s all in a good day’s work.”

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll did not attend practice after testing positive for COVID-19 and is working virtually as he gets back to full health. Associate head coach Carl Smith is handling a good portion of Carroll’s responsibilities during his absence, per The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta.