Ex-Seahawks Star Unloads on Seattle for ‘Lowballing’ Offer

The Seattle Seahawks took advantage of an unexpected opportunity to reunite with star linebacker Bobby Wagner after the Los Angeles Rams released the defender in March 2023. During an April 5 interview on KJR Seattle’s “Puck & Jim Show,” former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman revealed that the reunion almost fell through claiming Seattle was “lowballing” Wagner with their initial offer. Sherman playfully took a jab at John Schneider noting that the Seahawks general manager “tried” to “mess it up” with Wagner during the process.

“No, I wasn’t really surprised, because I talked to Bobby this whole offseason,” Sherman remarked on Wagner’s decision to return to Seattle. “I’ve talked to Bobby all the time. So, I knew it was in the works and I was hoping that John [Schneider] didn’t mess it up, and he didn’t. He tried. He tried on multiple occasions.

“But I think it’s going to be great. I think he gives them an identity. He gives them obvious leadership.”

The Seahawks released Wagner last offseason as the linebacker was heading into the final year of a $54 million deal. The former Pro Bowl defender later signed a five-year, $50 million contract with the Rams only to be released one year later. Wagner admitted that the language of his contract with Los Angeles allowed both parties to have an early exit ramp.

Bobby Wagner Signed a 1-Year, $5.5 Million Contract With the Seahawks

Despite the windy negotiation process, Wagner ultimately signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract to rejoin the Seahawks. ESPN’s Brady Henderson revealed that Wagner’s new deal features a potential $1.5 million via incentives.

“Bobby Wagner’s one-year Seahawks contract, via a source: base value of $5.5M with $4.48M fully guaranteed and another $1.5M available in incentives,” Henderson tweeted on March 31. “Signing bonus is $1.25M. Base salary is $3.23M (fully GTD). There’s $1.02M in per-game bonuses ($60K per game on the 53-man roster).”

Richard Sherman on Seahawks’ First Offer to Bobby Wagner: ‘They Got Borderline Disrepectful’

Whatever tension existed between Sherman and the Seahawks following his 2018 release appears to have been eased over, but the former Pro Bowler is still not shy with his opinions. Sherman elaborated on what he meant by “lowballing” adding that Seattle was “borderline disrespectful” with some of their offers to Wagner. The legendary corner also revealed that Wagner turned down more lucrative deals from other teams to return to the Seahawks.

“Well, just lowballing a guy,” Sherman added. “[There’s] a difference between lowballing and just being disrespectful, and they got borderline disrespectful. Thankfully, Bobby really wanted to be with the Seahawks, and he really wanted to come back home. Because other people offered him more money. But I think it’s good for the city. I think it’s good for the team. It’s a win-win-win-win-win-win all around.”

Bobby Wagner: ‘I Never Felt Any Type of Way’

"Getting this thing done with Bobby was something we had intended the whole time."@Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll is pumped to bring LB Bobby Wagner back to Seattle. #Seahawks | #GoHawks | @Bwagz pic.twitter.com/tYsCXaBjAa — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) March 28, 2023

Wagner took more of a high road than his former teammate emphasizing that there was no bad blood between himself and the Schneider-Pete Carroll duo. The Seahawks linebacker admitted that he thought his exit from Seattle was permanent.

“I think for me, I’ve kind of had the same stance,” Wagner told Seattle Sports’ “Brock and Salk” during an April 5 interview. “I never felt any type of way, per se, towards a person. I never felt any type of way towards Pete or John or anybody.

“I think the biggest thing was I just felt like we could have handled it differently, handled the business side differently. But I think I’m mature enough to know that business is business and sometimes things don’t get handled the same way, and so I don’t really hold grudges like that.”