Seahawks Sign Former Titans Running Back

The Seattle Seahawks revealed the team signed former Stanford standout running back Cameron Scarlett. Seattle now has a full roster heading into training camp as Scarlett fills an empty spot created in June after receiver Tamorrion Terry was released.

Scarlett had a training camp stint with the Titans last season after going undrafted but was released prior to Week 1. The running back had 201 carries for 840 yards and seven touchdowns for Stanford in 2019. Scarlett also added 25 receptions for 240 yards. After an impressive performance against Oregon in September 2019, Stanford head coach David Shaw praised Scarlett’s potential.

“He showed what kind of back he can be,” Shaw said at the time, per NBC Sports Northwest. “Physical, quick, tough– I thought he played really well.”

The Seahawks Worked out a Trio of Running Backs





Play



Seattle Seahawks Sign RB Cameron Scarlett | Highlights Subscribe if you're new, leave a like if you enjoyed the video, and comment down below what you think. This is the playlist for all of the Seattle Seahawks 2021 season acquisitions: youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZb3gG96k3abM9Rh9-ZaHjMFgUn_Tn2xL Follow my Instagram account for fast Seahawks news: instagram.com/seahawks_squad?igshid=1pfuzms1a370g Twitter: twitter.com/Seahawks_Squad1?s=09 *Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance… 2021-07-24T03:44:53Z

The Seahawks signed Scarlett after working out a trio of running backs including Pete Guerriero and Darnell Holland, per Sports Illustrated’s Howard Balzer. Seattle is clearly looking to add depth behind star rusher Chris Carson after losing Carlos Hyde to the Jaguars in free agency and declining to address the position in the draft.

Rashaad Penny is the favorite to be the team’s No. 2 back behind Carson, but the running back has had a disappointing career with the Seahawks. Penny has not played in more than 14 games in one season since being the Seahawks’ first-round selection in 2018. The Seahawks declined to pick up Penny’s fifth-year option this offseason after the running back played in a combined 13 games during the last two seasons.

Penny Had Offseason Knee Surgery Which Sidelined Him for Minicamp Practices

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed Penny had offseason knee surgery which sidelined him during minicamp practices. The procedure was done on the same knee where Penny sustained a season-ending ACL injury in 2019. As always, Carroll still sounded optimistic on Penny’s status, but the pressure is clearly on the running back heading into the final year of his contract.

“We just want to make sure that his strength is balanced out in his quads,” Carroll said in June, per The Seattle Times. “So there’s no reason for us to take a chance right now where he gets in a bad situation. So, the attitude is great, his mentality is great.’’

The Seahawks Nearly Lost Carson in Free Agency

The good news is the Seahawks were able to re-sign Carson whose status was very much in doubt heading into the offseason. The Seahawks also have DeeJay Dallas, Alex Collins and Travis Homer returning as well. Carroll admitted the Seahawks nearly lost Carson in free agency.

“To get Chris back for us is such an important factor because we love his style of play,” Carroll noted during the team’s pre-draft press conference, via Seahawks.com. “We all have seen what a great football player he is. This was a time where we might not be able to get it done, but tremendous faith in the program on Chris’ part and the ability of John and Matt to get that done, that’s a big deal.”