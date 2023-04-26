Star Quarterbacks Send Strong Message on Seahawks Rumors: Exclusive

On the eve of the NFL draft, star quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson gushed about their experience meeting the Seattle Seahawks during exclusive interviews with Heavy Sports in Kansas City. Stroud noted he “knocked it out the park” when discussing his meeting with the Seahawks.

Stroud has been open about his admiration for Seattle growing up a Seahawks fan during the Legion of Boom era. The quarterback cited his work on the white board as one of the things that impressed the Seattle staff during his visit with the team.

“They liked the way that I can kinda process through plays and my IQ and how smart I can get through my reads and how I recall things and how I pick up on protections,” Stroud told Heavy Sports in an April 25, 2023 interview. “They taught me three plays and some protections and I knocked it out the park. So, it was good for them to see how I can kind of take the field.”

C.J. Stroud on Seattle Meeting: ‘It Went Amazing. I Was a Big Seahawks Fan’

C.J. Stroud told @HeavyOnSports that he “knocked it out the park” when meeting with #Seahawks. “They liked the way I can kinda process through plays and my IQ. … They taught me three plays and some protections and I knocked it out the park.” #GoHawks #NFLDraft #OhioState pic.twitter.com/vmj1dqRgku — Jonathan Adams (@JonDAdams) April 26, 2023



The Seahawks’ interest in Stroud went viral as the former Ohio State star was one of four quarterbacks the team’s official Twitter account tweeted out a photo of alongside team staff members. Stroud noted that his time with head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider “went amazing.”

“It went amazing,” Stroud said of his meeting with the Seahawks. “I was a big Seahawks fan growing up. I loved the Legion of Boom. Richard Sherman is from LA, so that was somebody I really looked up to.

“Just liked the style of play, love Russell Wilson. Pete had some amazing things to say, had a great meeting with him. It went amazing, man. They’re a really good organization and they’re going to continue to do great things.”

Anthony Richardson on Meeting Seahawks HC Pete Carroll: ‘Bro, This Is a Legend’

Can confirm that @PeteCarroll kept his shirt ON when meeting with @anthonyrichardson (@gvoaant). The star QB’s first thought on meeting the #Seahawks coach: “Bro, this is a legend right here. I just couldn’t believe it.” #GoHawks #NFLDraft #Gators pic.twitter.com/WwWaGTvByP — Jonathan Adams (@JonDAdams) April 27, 2023

Richardson previously admitted that meeting Carroll in-person was one of his most notable experiences during the pre-draft process. Richardson noted that his “heart just stopped” when he met Carroll adding that his first thought was “this is a legend right here.”

“It was different. I always saw him on TV coaching Russell [Wilson],” Richardson described his meeting with Carroll during an exclusive April 26 interview with Heavy Sports. “When I walked into the room and saw him my heart just stopped, I’m like, ‘Bro, this is a legend right here.’ I just couldn’t believe it.

We also confirmed that Carroll did not make another bold move by taking his shirt off as he famously did during his meeting with DK Metcalf. This was strictly a “shirts on” meeting between Richardson and Carroll.

“Haha, yeah he had his shirt on,” Richardson added with a laugh.

Seahawks Rumors: The Seattle Staff ‘Love’ Jalen Carter, Says Insider

Who knows what actually happens Thursday night, but one takeaway from multiple conversations I’ve had is the #Seahawks “LOVE” Jalen Carter. Very conceivable they have him higher on their board than any of the quarterbacks | @HeavyOnSports pic.twitter.com/tTKqnarlRs — Matt Lombardo 🏈 (@MattLombardoNFL) April 25, 2023

Time will tell if the feeling is mutual as the Seahawks are slated to be on the clock at No. 5 and No. 20. Heavy Sports NFL insider Matt Lombardo reported that there is a growing buzz in league circles that the quarterback fodder is a smokescreen orchestrated by the Seahawks with Georgia star defensive tackle Jalen Carter as their true target at No. 5.

“Who knows what actually happens Thursday night, but one takeaway from multiple conversations I’ve had is the Seahawks ‘LOVE’ Jalen Carter,” Lombardo tweeted on April 25. “Very conceivable they have him higher on their board than any of the quarterbacks.”