After the shock from the Russell Wilson trade subsided, the first question Seattle Seahawks fans are wondering is who will be the team’s next quarterback. With the Seahawks landing the No. 9 pick in the upcoming draft, the answer may be a rookie quarterback.

Hours after news broke of the trade, a photo of Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll pictured alongside Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral at the NFL Combine went viral. Carroll was also pictured next to Corral’s former coach Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin.

Corral threw for 3,349 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions in 13 games during his final season at Ole Miss. The SEC standout would also give the Seahawks another dual-threat quarterback. Corral rushed for 614 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021.

Here is a look at the photo that has Seahawks Twitter buzzing.

Pete Carroll hanging with Matt Corral at the NFL Combine this weekend 👀 📸: @LanceZierlein pic.twitter.com/3iLrBR2zjM — PFF (@PFF) March 8, 2022

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Seahawks!

Corral Is Projected to be a Late First-Round or Second-Round Draft Pick





Play



Video Video related to photo of pete carroll with potential future seahawks qb goes viral [look] 2022-03-09T09:47:29-05:00

If the Seahawks have identified Corral as a potential target, Seattle is unlikely to use the No. 9 pick the team just acquired from Denver on the quarterback. Corral’s current draft range starts in the late first round and stretches into the second round. The Seahawks now have both the No. 40 and No. 41 picks in the second round at their disposal.

Seattle could target Corral or another quarterback with one of these picks. The Seahawks could also package the two selections to trade back into the end of the first round to select one of the remaining signal callers.

ESPN’s Todd McShay has the Falcons trading for the No. 29 pick to select Corral in his latest mock draft. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler projects that Corral will be taken by the Steelers with the No. 52 pick.

Corral is recovering from an ankle injury he sustained in Ole Miss’ bowl game. The quarterback has been unable to participate in the on-field work conducted at either the Senior Bowl or NFL Combine.

“Corral didn’t workout at the combine as he recovers from an ankle injury sustained in Ole Miss’ bowl game, but he brings a quick release, a good arm and plenty of mobility to the table,” McShay explained.

Willis Is Another Name to Watch for the Seahawks





Play



Most Electrifying QB in College Football ⚡️ || Liberty QB Malik Willis Highlights ᴴᴰ Subscribe, Like this Video & Turn On Notifications! (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) Instagram: instagram.com/justbombsproductions/ Twitter: twitter.com/JBP_Official Patreon: patreon.com/justbombsproductions Facebook: facebook.com/Just-Bombs-Productions-255863801590167/ Liberty QB Malik Willis Junior 6’1 215 lbs Liberty QB Malik Willis is the most electrifying QB in college football since Lamar Jackson. The 2021 NFL Draft had great QBs in Trevor Lawrence, Zach… 2021-12-08T00:00:00Z

From covering the 2022 Senior Bowl, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis was one of the players that flashed in Mobile. Not only did Willis wow during the interviews with teams and media, the quarterback utilized rainy practices to stand out from the other signal callers.

#Liberty QB Malik Willis has a message to those criticizing him for playing at “small school”: “Y’all do us dirty.” #SeniorBowl #NFLDraft #NFLDraft2022 pic.twitter.com/Hsytwdmu7I — Jonathan Adams (@JonDAdams) February 2, 2022

ESPN’s Matt Miller reported there was a buzz at the NFL Combine connecting the Seahawks to Willis.

“FWIW, and I said this on radio the other day, the word in Indy was that the Seahawks really like Malik Willis,” Miller tweeted on March 8. “Something to file away perhaps.”

Willis threw for 2,857 yards, 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 61.1% of his passes during 13 games in 2021. The playmaker also added 878 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

As for Corral, the Seahawks likely talked to a lot of prospects in Indianapolis, most of which will not end up in Seattle. It does show the Seahawks are at least doing their due diligence on Corral as a prospect.

The Seahawks could opt to make a trade for a veteran quarterback or sign one of the few appealing free agents. Yet, the Seahawks also understand that having a quarterback on his rookie deal can be a cheat code for building a championship roster. Seattle used this model around Wilson to win the 2014 Super Bowl over the Broncos.