Seahawks Leak Meeting With Star QB Amid Latest Trade Rumors [LOOK]

The Seattle Seahawks are at it again with their fourth quarterback selfie of March, but the team may have saved the best for last. As Seattle posted a photo of their meeting with former Florida standout Anthony Richardson, there are increasing rumors that the team has a genuine interest in landing the ex-Gators star. Here is the fourth QB selfie which appears to be the final photo in a social media series featuring the top quarterbacks heading into the draft.



Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told NFL Network that Florida would be his final pro day stop following his previous trips to Ohio State, Alabama and Kentucky. Carroll has not traditionally attended pro days but the team clearly views the 2023 draft as a different situation with the team holding four selections in the first two rounds.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler labeled the Seahawks as Richardson’s potential “floor” at No. 5, and there is chatter Seattle is even looking to move up in the draft to secure one of the top quarterback prospects. The Athletic’s Vic Tafur reported that there is “buzz” that Seattle is exploring a trade with Arizona to move up to No. 3 in order to take Richardson or Will Levis.

“… The buzz at Monday night’s NFL party, with owners, general managers, coaches, agents and reporters hitting the open bar, was that all four quarterbacks will be long gone by the time the Raiders pick at No. 7,” Tafur wrote on March 30, 2023.

“…The buzz is that the Seahawks will jump up from No. 5 to No. 3 to grab either Richardson or Levis, as Stroud and Young are expected to go 1-2. The Cardinals can move down to No, 5 and still get the top defensive player, as the Colts are expected to also draft a QB at No. 4. Quarterbacks have never gone with the first four picks in the history of the NFL.”

The Seahawks’ Interest in Anthony Richardson Is More Than Just a Smokescreen: Report

Florida QB Anthony Richardson, Panthers coach Frank Reich and GM Scott Fitterer, and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider all in one frame here as Richardson throws at the Gators Pro Day. pic.twitter.com/70pqkt1IH9 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 30, 2023

According to Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith, Seattle’s interest in Richardson goes beyond a typical draft smokescreen to entice teams to trade up to No. 5. General manager John Schneider spent significant time with Richardson’s agent while in Gainesville for the pro day, while Carroll had a private meeting with Florida head coach Billy Napier to acquire more intel on the playmaker.

“We’re told Schneider spent extensive time with quarterback Anthony Richardson’s agent in Gainesville on Thursday, while Carroll held a private meeting with Florida coach Billy Napier to continue digging on the quarterback,” Smith detailed on March 31.

Seahawks GM John Schneider Described Anthony Richardson’s Pro Day as ‘Really Impressive’

The deep ball 🚀

The back flip 😮 Anthony Richardson put on a show at @GatorsFB Pro Day! pic.twitter.com/eLgiTMeXyq — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 30, 2023

During his weekly Seattle Sports radio show, Schneider described Richardson’s pro day performance as “really impressive” while admitting there are “definitely questions” about the quarterback. Richardson started only 13 games at Florida and completed 53.8% of his passes, a number that NFL teams would like to be higher as he transitions to the pro level.

“He was really impressive,” Schneider told “Wyman and Bob” following Richardson’s March 30 workout. “Really a great athlete, great young man. He turns 21 [on] May 22nd. He has a ton of physical talent, there’s no question about it.

“There’s definitely questions there, like there are with all these guys. He’s like 6-6 as a starter. New staff here this past year with Coach [Billy] Napier. But yeah, really impressive workout. He did a great job. He had fun. He was loose, and he had a good time with his teammates.”

Richardson has made no secret about his admiration for the Seahawks, in particular, Carroll who the quarterback met with at the NFL combine. It is worth noting that the last major quarterback prospect the Seahawks landed (Russell Wilson), the team was secretive about their interest level. Yet, there is a significant difference as Wilson was a third-round pick, while there is a good chance the top four quarterbacks are all selected inside the top-10 picks.