Seahawks Create More NFL Draft Buzz With Another QB Meeting [LOOK]

The Seattle Seahawks are having fun online again.

For the second straight day, the Seahawks met one of the top quarterbacks to be in the 2023 NFL draft at his pro day. On March 23, it was signal caller Bryce Young at Alabama.

Also for the second consecutive day, the Seahawks posted about their meeting with the quarterback in the form of a selfie on Twitter.

The Young and the restless pic.twitter.com/mBJo8ZDPtR — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 23, 2023

In addition to head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider, offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, quarterbacks coach Greg Olson, senior director of player personnel Matt Berry and assistant general manager Nolan Teasley were present in the photo with Young.

On March 22, the Seahawks did nearly the exact same selfie photo with Ohio State’s quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Meeting of the minds. pic.twitter.com/odlysE3Shf — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 23, 2023

Seahawks Creating Buzz for 2023 Quarterback Class

The Seahawks hold the No. 5 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. So despite re-signing Geno Smith, the team has expressed an interest in taking advantage of its draft position to possibly select a quarterback.

Carroll conveyed that idea during a guest appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on March 8.

“This is such a rare opportunity,” Carroll told Eisen. “We’ve been in it for 13, 14 years. We’ve only had one other time where we’ve picked in the top 10.

“In kind of a frustrating fashion, when you sit down there in the 20s or lower, you just don’t have a shot at guys like this. Now that we do [have a top 10 pick], it’s certainly top of mind, and we’re really going to watch how this happens.” It’s possible that three quarterbacks could be off the board before the Seahawks make their pick at No. 5. But with four signal callers possibly going in the first round this year, Seattle could still pull the trigger on a quarterback. At the very least, the buzz the Seahawks are generating around the quarterback class could raise the price for another team to trade up to No. 5 for a signal caller.

Bryce Young the Consensus Top Pick in 2023 Draft?

There could be an alternative motive to the Seahawks’ fun on Twitter. But the selfie with Young probably won’t matter much anyway.

That’s because even if the Seahawks were interested in trading up for a signal caller this year, it’s not likely to be for Young.

The Alabama quarterback is widely considered the best quarterback available in the 2023 class. The draft experts at ESPN and Pro Football Focus have Young ranked not only the top quarterback but the No. 1 overall player in this year’s draft.

On The Athletic big board, Young is rated the No. 3 player but top signal caller.

Young threw for 8,356 yards and 80 touchdowns versus 12 interceptions while completing 65.8% of his passes over three seasons at Alabama. In 2022, he posted a 64.5% completion percentage with 3,328 passing yards, 32 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

Regardless of how realistic it is that the Seahawks land one of top signal callers in the 2023 draft, the team seems to have started a trend of posting quarterback selfies. It wouldn’t be surprising to see it continue.

Up next on March 24 is the Kentucky pro day, where quarterback Will Levis will put his arm strength on display.

Then, Anthony Richardson will look to repeat his NFL combine performance at the Florida pro day on March 30.