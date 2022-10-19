Seahawks Pursue Powerful Former $15 Million First-Round Pick

The Seattle Seahawks hosted former first-round pick defensive tackle Vernon Butler for an October 18 visit, per the NFL transaction wire. Butler was selected by the Panthers with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft.

After spending his first four years in Carolina, Butler was with Buffalo for the last two seasons after signing a two-year, $15 million deal in 2020. Butler signed with the Raiders over the offseason but was released during the preseason.

The veteran defender’s best season came in 2019 when Butler notched 32 tackles, six sacks, eight quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss and three forced fumbles in 14 appearances. The Seahawks defense continues to be a work in progress with the offense leading the way to start the season. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll has always had an affinity for giving former highly touted prospects like Butler a fresh opportunity in the Pacific Northwest.

Butler Was ‘Unblockable’ During the 2016 Senior Bowl Week

SI50: Louisiana Tech Defensive Tackle Vernon Butler | 2016 NFL Draft | Sports Illustrated

Reflecting on the 2016 Senior Bowl week, Butler was one of the standout players in Mobile which helped the intriguing defender catapult into the first round. Draft analyst Dane Brugler described Butler as “unblockable” during the Senior Bowl.

“He was almost unblockable at times during Senior Bowl practices, showing an exciting combination of initial quickness, balance and a refined swim move, belying his 6-foot-4, 325-pound frame,” Brugler wrote in 2016 for CBS Sports. “Plays with energy and shows the same intensity in the fourth quarter as the opening drive. Consistent competitor with a strong football appetite.”

Butler Was Praised for His Combination of Power & Quickness as a Prospect

Vernon Butler with the BOOM pic.twitter.com/xW1jhm5tI3 — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) December 8, 2020

Heading into the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared Butler to Muhammad Wilkerson. Zierlein praised the quickness and power the defender displayed at Louisiana Tech.

“Athletic interior lineman with long arms and outstanding athleticism that allows him to work on offensive linemen with a combination of power and quickness,” Zierlein detailed in his pre-draft profile. “Butler has a raw but diverse skillset as a pass rusher that should excite NFL evaluators who see the potential of what he can be with more coaching and experience. With his effort and defensive ball awareness, his ceiling appears to be high with a chance to become a high-­level starter for an odd or even front defense.”

Carroll on Seahawks D: ‘They’ve Been Fighting Their Tails Off to Get It Done’

It's insane how easy Tariq Woolen makes it look to turn and run with fast receivers. He looks like he's just casually flipping his hips open and going 80% keeping in Hollywood Brown's hip pocket before high-pointing football for an interception. pic.twitter.com/I9WHmspTvY — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) October 18, 2022

The Seattle defense is coming off one of their best performances of the season preventing the Cardinals from scoring a touchdown in Week 6. The Seahawks are allowing 27.2 points per game, the second worst in the NFL. After Seattle held Arizona to nine points, Carroll praised the growth of the defense.

“Really happy with the whole group on defense,” Carroll stated during his October 16 press conference. “They’ve been fighting their tails off to get it done and to try to a point where they feel like they’re really doing something and the pass rush just came to life today and the guys were all over the quarterback. So, really rewarding in that regard. A big deal to get a win today.”