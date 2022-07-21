Seahawks Predicted to Sign Star to Lucrative $105 Million Contract

As the Seattle Seahawks continue their negotiations with DK Metcalf, some are predicting the franchise to ultimately sign the star receiver to a massive new deal. Pro Football Talk’s Brad Spielberger projects that Metcalf and Deebo Samuel will land similar new contracts, projecting both wideouts to secure four-year, $105 million deals. This would give Metcalf an average annual salary of $26.25 million and the contract projections include $62.5 million in guaranteed money.

“We’ve discussed Samuel’s and Metcalf’s situations ad nauseam, with the NFC West star receivers making it clear to their respective clubs that they expect to be extended before the final year of their rookie contracts begins,” Spielberger wrote on July 19, 2022. “Both players are represented by agent Tory Dandy of CAA, who secured a four-year, $100 million extension for A.J. Brown when he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“…Though Samuel was selected earlier in the second round and has had more postseason success, Metcalf is almost a full two years younger. Whichever player signs last may ultimately get the better overall deal, but there are arguments to be made for both. Either way, we expect them to be very similar in annual value, even though the two players win on the football field in very different ways.”

Metcalf is heading into the final season of his four-year, $4.5 million rookie contract and is slated to have $3.9 million salary in 2022. Regardless of Metcalf’s new deal, the receiver will earn a massive raise from his first NFL contract.

The Top of the NFL Receiver Market is Now at $30 Million Annually

The top of the receiver market has been set by star wideouts Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill signing new deals as part of blockbuster trades. Adams landed a five-year, $140 million contract with the Raiders giving him an average annual salary of $28 million. Hill signed a shorter deal at four-years, $120 million after being dealt to the Dolphins but secured a slightly higher average salary of $30 million.

Metcalf is expected to sign a less lucrative deal but the cost of star receivers continues to go up around the NFL. The Seahawks would be wise to sign Metcalf to an extension sooner rather than later. With the the NFL inking lucrative new television deals, contracts for receivers could get even larger as the salary cap rises in the coming years.

Will DK Holdout of Training Camp?

Metcalf attended voluntary workouts throughout the offseason but sent a strong message to the Seahawks by holding out of mandatory minicamp practices. The clock is ticking on the Seahawks to sign Metcalf to a contract extension before training camp begins on July 27.

It will be interesting to see if Metcalf will skip training camp if a new deal is not reached. Metcalf could do something similar to what we saw with Jamal Adams and other Seahawks in previous years by “holding in” during camp until a new deal is reached. This allows the players to attend training camp (i.e. avoid fines) but not participate in practices until an extension is signed. Both sides have emphasized their desire to get a long-term deal done, but it remains to be seen if the Seahawks will meet Metcalf’s asking price.

“’I know I’ve only been here three years,’ Metcalf said during a June 25 celebrity softball game, per The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta. “‘But y’all are my family now.’”