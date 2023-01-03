Seahawks Meet With ‘Touch-or-Torch’ Quarterback Amid Playoff Push

The Seattle Seahawks hosted five players for a January 3, 2022 tryout including former Nevada quarterback Carson Strong, per the NFL transaction wire. Strong was an intriguing NFL Draft prospect in 2022 after throwing for 4,175 yards, 36 touchdowns and eight interceptions during 12 appearances at Nevada in 2021. The strong-armed quarterback went undrafted largely because of past knee injuries and could represent an intriguing developmental player for Seattle.

“On Carson Strong, multiple teams had high grades on him and a few coaches were pushing for their teams to draft him,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo tweeted on May 3. “Medical staffs kept pushing back because of his knee. That’s why he went undrafted. Had a bunch of interest as a UDFA and took the Eagles’ offer.”

Strong signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent before being released by the team on August 29 as Philly finalized their 53-man roster. The Cardinals signed Strong to the team’s practice squad on December 13, but the quarterback was released one week later.

Seattle currently has Geno Smith and Drew Lock as the only two quarterbacks on the active roster. The Seahawks also have veteran Sean Mannion on the team’s practice squad.

Heading Into the 2022 NFL Draft, Strong Was Compared to Drew Bledsoe

Carson Strong 2021 Full Season Highlights | Nevada QB | 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Back-to-back Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year STATS: 70% CMP, 4816 YDS, 36 TD, 8 INT 2021-12-02T20:16:50Z

Having seen Strong at the 2022 Senior Bowl, the quarterback flashed at times during practices but struggled with consistency like most of the quarterbacks in Mobile. The 6’3″, 223-pound signal-caller has the build of a prototypical NFL quarterback but does not offer much in the way of mobility.

Prior to the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared Strong to Drew Bledsoe and gave the quarterback a fourth-to-fifth round grade. This is admittedly a lofty comparison for a quarterback that went undrafted but shows how much the injury history impacted his draft stock.

“‘Touch-or-torch’ pocket passer with rare blend of power and finesse to turn low percentage throws into completions,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile of Strong. “His surgically repaired right knee might hinder the sturdiness of his throwing base, but Strong still throws with velocity, accuracy and touch either on or off-platform. He has the talent to attack any coverage and all areas of the field.

“Nonchalant eye discipline and a gunslinger mentality means he’s likely to see additional air traffic and turnovers as he transitions from Nevada’s Air Raid offense. Scouts rave about his leadership and ‘killer instinct.’ He clearly has first-round talent, but long-term durability concerns surrounding his knee could force teams to take a more cautious approach with his projection and draft slotting.”

The Seahawks Do Not Have a Quarterback Under Contract for 2023

New #Eagles QB Carson Strong’s best quality is his arm. One of the strongest in the draft. Knee issues caused him to drop. pic.twitter.com/6mS0xi2EmU — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) April 30, 2022

It remains to be seen whether Seattle will sign Strong, but the Seahawks will have no quarterbacks on the roster once free agency begins in March. While much has been made about Smith’s free agency, Lock will also hit the open market, and Seattle has been vocal about attempting to keep both players.

In addition to Strong, the Seahawks also hosted cornerback Gavin Robertson, tight end Marcus Santos-Silva, cornerback Chris Steele and wide receiver Connor Wedington for tryouts. Seattle revealed they signed Steele and Wedington after hosting the five players. The Seahawks also officially placed linebacker Jordyn Brooks on Injured Reserve ending the season of the team’s key defender as he begins to recover from an ACL injury.