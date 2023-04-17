Seahawks Make Large Number of Cuts Including Former Super Bowl Champ RB

With the 2023 NFL draft approaching, the Seattle Seahawks cut five players, including former Super Bowl champion running back Darwin Thompson. The Seahawks also released a pair of receivers- Connor Wedington and Eason Winston- along with defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt and cornerback Chris Steele.

These moves clear additional roster spots as Seattle prepares to welcome their 10 upcoming draft picks, and also look to add undrafted free agents in the coming weeks. Thompson has had several brief stints with the Seahawks dating back to 2022. Most recently, Seattle signed Thompson to a reserve/future contract in January, but the team opted to move in a different direction.

Thompson spent two seasons with the Chiefs playing a role on Kansas City’s Super Bowl run during the 2019 season. The running back posted 64 carries for 225 yards and two touchdowns during these two seasons. Thompson added 16 receptions for 108 yards and one touchdown through the air during this same span.

Seattle also made a decision to hang onto three key veterans as well. The Seahawks signed defensive tackle Myles Adams, cornerback Michael Jackson and linebacker Jon Rhattigan to exclusive rights free-agent deals, per The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta.

“Seahawks officially signed exclusive rights free agents DT Myles Adams, CB Michael Jackson and LB Jon Rhattigan today,” Condotta tweeted on April 17. “Those were done to get them under contract as Seattle starts its offseason program today. All had been tendered as ERFAs earlier.”

NFL Executives Expect the Seahawks to Take Georgia’s Jalen Carter at No. 5 in the 2023 NFL Draft

Play

Seahawks selecting Jalen Carter (Georgia, DT) worth the risk at #5? Former Georgia player and current College GameDay host David Pollock joins Brock Huard and Mike Salk (Brock & Salk, 6-10a PST) to discuss DT Jalen Carter with less than 2 weeks left before the NFL Draft. Would he take Carter with the number 5 pick? What are some of the things a team considering Carter… 2023-04-12T18:14:23Z

There continues to be buzz that Seattle is a potential landing spot for former Georgia star defender Jalen Carter. NBC Sports’ Peter King reported “many team officials” expect Carter to be the Seahawks’ pick at No. 5.

“An increasing number of people around the league think Jalen Carter has done enough in his visits to not sink like a stone on draft night,” King wrote on April 17. “(More on Carter in my next section.) It’s become almost a cliché, how many team officials think the Seahawks will take Carter with the fifth overall pick.

“Best rumor of the week: Steelers trading up from 17 to nine if Carter’s there. There could not be a more perfect coach for Carter than Mike Tomlin.”

Seattle Could Take Star RB Bijan Robinson With the No. 20 Pick in the NFL Draft

Play

Video Video related to seahawks make large number of cuts including former super bowl champ rb 2023-04-17T19:10:22-04:00

Seattle may have selected Ken Walker in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft, but this move is unlikely to prevent the team from once again addressing the position. The Seahawks lost Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer in free agency. Bijan Robinson is widely expected to be the first running back selected in the upcoming draft, and The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar views Seattle as a potential fit if the star is still on the board at No. 20.

“Robinson has excellent feet and plays with great balance,” Dugar detailed on April 17. “He’s powerful between the tackles and elusive in space, leading all players in forced missed tackles last season. He ran 4.46 in the 40-yard dash at the scouting combine and uses that straight-line speed to separate from defensive backs in the open field.

“It’s possible Robinson will be off the board when Seattle is on the clock with its second first-round pick, but if he’s available at No. 20 or later in the round after a trade back, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Seattle select Robinson. He and Walker would be an elite running back tandem.”