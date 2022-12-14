Seahawks Could Add Former Back-to-Back 1,000-Yard Rusher, Says Insider

Amid several running back injuries, the Seattle Seahawks may have another opportunity to add a promising rusher following the Houston Texans’ release of Eno Benjamin. The Seahawks attempted to land Benjamin earlier this season after the running back was cut by the Cardinals, but the Texans had a higher waiver priority.

ESPN’s Field Yates suggested that Seattle could make another run at Benjamin with the former Arizona State back suddenly available again. Benjamin will find out on Wednesday, December 14 if the Seahawks or another team put in a waiver claim. Seattle will once again be at the mercy of the waiver order which, similar to the NFL draft, is based on each team’s current record.

“The Saints, Seahawks and Chiefs tried to claim [Benjamin] when he was previously released,” Yates tweeted on December 13, 2022. “Perhaps they’ll give it a go again.”

Walker’s Status vs. 49ers Remains Up in the Air

We'll get the Seahawks' injury report shortly, but it looked like Ken Walker III (No. 9) took part again to some degree based on warmups (that's all we're allowed to watch). Walker was listed as limited yesterday. Fellow RB DeeJay Dallas (31) wasn't doing much in warmups.

After a promising collegiate career at Arizona State, Benjamin has struggled to establish a consistent role in the NFL during his first two seasons. Earlier this season, Benjamin notched 113 total yards and one touchdown against the Saints in Week 7 prior to his release by the Cardinals. Benjamin has 73 carries for 300 yards and two touchdowns while adding 24 receptions for 184 yards during his 12 appearances this season, career high numbers for the 23-year old.

Seattle was without rookie Ken Walker III during the team’s Week 14 loss to the Panthers. It is unclear whether Walker or DeeJay Dallas will be available for the team’s Thursday night rivalry showdown against the Niners.

“We’ll see from Kenneth this week,” Carroll explained during his December 12 appearance on Seattle Sports’ “Brock and Salk.” “He’ll practice his way back into being able to go. We’re going to look at him today on the field and see what happens. We’re going out again today to get started on the week.

“It’s a light work week because of the shortness of it but we’ll still figure that out, and he’ll be able to show us (if he can play), so we’ll see how that goes. DeeJay, I don’t know. He’s still coming back from his high-ankle (sprain). It’ll be a great comeback if he’s able to come back this week.”

Benjamin Posted 1,642 Rushing Yards & 16 TDs for Arizona State in 2018

Benjamin shined with the Sun Devils posting back-to-back seasons with more than 1,000 rushing yards. The running back’s best season came in 2018 when Benjamin notched 1,642 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 35 receptions for 263 yards and two TDs. Heading into the 2020 NFL draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared Benjamin to Bills running back Devin Singletary.

“Slightly undersized three-down option with unorthodox running style that can keep everyone on the field guessing, including his own team,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile. “Benjamin thrives when runs go off schedule but also has a habit of taking them off schedule prematurely. His elusiveness is always on display, but he’s a competitive, tough runner when it is time to get down. Benjamin needs a spread-based running game that allows for more space and freedom but must become more decisive as an NFL back. He offers value in a dual run-catch capacity on Day 2 (Rounds 2-3).”