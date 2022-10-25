Seahawks Have Chance to Make Another Broncos Trade for $39 Million Star

The results are early but the Seattle Seahawks appear to be more than pleased with their offseason blockbuster trade with the Denver Broncos. Through the first seven weeks, the Seahawks are the leaders of the NFC West, while the team would have the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft as part of the Russell Wilson trade.

With the Broncos off to a slow start, the team is taking trade calls about some of their top players. One star that could pique Seattle’s interest is pass rusher Bradley Chubb. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Chubb is among the Broncos players that Denver has received interest about from other teams.

“Over the past week, the Broncos have received multiple trade inquiries about star defensive end Bradley Chubb and wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, league sources told ESPN,” Schefter wrote on October 24. “Other teams have said the Broncos will not sell low in a deal and will be value traders — if they make any trades at all, according to sources.

“Although the Broncos would like to retain all those players, they would have to ponder any serious trade offer for multiple reasons. Chubb, 26, has 5.5 sacks in Denver’s first six games, but he is in the final year of his contract and prices for defensive ends will continue to skyrocket.”

Chubb Will Be a Free Agent in 2023

All 9 of Bradley Chubb's sacks through 11 weeks. I put them in order of most impressive to least. Started with his 1v1 wins, ended with his 2 1/2 sacks. Primarily winning with inside moves and power: pic.twitter.com/iV4wgxTW7p — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) November 20, 2018

There are multiple reasons why Chubb is a potential trade candidate ahead of the deadline. Chubb completed his four-year, $27 million rookie deal and is playing out his fifth-year option that comes with a $12.7 million salary. The star pass rusher will be a free agent in 2023, and moving Chubb would at least allow Denver to receive something in return if the team has doubts about striking a long-term deal.

Thanks to Denver, Seattle has four draft picks in the first two rounds which gives the Seahawks some cushion to make a potential trade offer for Chubb. The challenge is the Seahawks have just $2.9 million in cap space and would need to get creative in order to afford the pass rusher’s salary.

Despite appearing to turn the corner the last two weeks, the Seahawks could use some help with their pass rush. Seattle is allowing 26.6 points per game, which is tied for 29th in the NFL.

Chubb is on pace this season to top his career-high mark of 12 sacks in 2018, already notching 5.5 to go with 24 tackles, eight quarterback hits and two forced fumbles through the first seven games. The promising defender earned a Pro Bowl nomination in 2020 with 42 tackles, 19 quarterback hits, nine tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and one forced fumble during his 14 appearances.

What Would a Trade for Chubb Cost the Seahawks?

Broncos defense comes up BIG as Bradley Chubb gets the sack to force a 3-and-out 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/WCupSbDNhQ — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) September 13, 2022

If the Seahawks do look to get aggressive at the trade deadline, what would a deal for Chubb cost Seattle? Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger projected Chubb’s trade value is a 2023 third-round pick along with a 2024 fourth rounder. If true, this would allow the Seahawks to retain those first four selections in the opening two rounds.

Chubb was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft and his 81.8 grade from PFF for 2022 is the best score of his career. Yet, the Broncos just spent big money last offseason to sign Randy Gregory to a $70 million contract.

“Chubb is playing the 2022 season on a $12.716 million fifth-year option after dealing with injuries throughout the course of his rookie contract, but he has been very solid in his contract year,” Spielberger wrote on October 25. “The No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft sports an 81.8 overall grade, and his 23 quarterback pressures is a top-20 mark among edge defenders. However, selling high and moving him now makes way too much sense given Denver’s 2-5 record and depth on the edge.

“… Despite Chubb’s strong play in 2022, his 14.8% pass-rush win rate and 12.6% pressure percentage trail Gregory and Browning by a decent margin, and Denver used its second-round pick this past draft on edge defender Nik Bonitto. The Broncos likely can’t afford to dish out another big contract on defense, especially considering they have one of the worst offenses in NFL history through Week 7.”