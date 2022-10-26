Proposed Seahawks Trade for $15 Million Star Sure to Anger Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks may be in the market for a wide receiver following DK Metcalf’s injury. The team has yet to release a return timeline for Metcalf, but the early signs point to the playmaker not sustaining a significant knee injury.

It would still be an upset if Metcalf does not miss some time which potentially puts Seattle in the market for a wideout ahead of the November 1st NFL trade deadline. Even with a healthy Metcalf, Seattle may be wise to add depth at the position as the team searches for a consistent WR3 next to the star playmaker and Tyler Lockett. Marquise Goodwin is coming off his best performance in a Seattle uniform, but second-year receiver Dee Eskridge continues to underperform based on the expectations that accompany being a second-round pick.

The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar suggested a few potential trade targets for the Seahawks to explore including Broncos playmaker Jerry Jeudy. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Denver is taking trade calls on Jeudy along with several other key players.

“Despite Denver’s early-season struggles, other teams haven’t stopped watching or coveting some of the Broncos’ players,” Schefter wrote on October 23, 2022. “Over the past week, the Broncos have received multiple trade inquiries about star defensive end Bradley Chubb and wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, league sources told ESPN.

“Other teams have said the Broncos will not sell low in a deal and will be value traders — if they make any trades at all, according to sources. …Jeudy, a first-round draft selection in 2020, hasn’t clicked so far in Denver’s new offense, and the same is true of Hamler, the Broncos’ second-round pick in 2020. The Broncos also are short of draft picks after trading two first-round picks and two second-round picks to the Seattle Seahawks earlier this year for Russell Wilson.”

Landing Jeudy Would Likely Cost the Seahawks a Day-2 Pick

The Broncos may be reluctant to strike another deal with the Seahawks given how the Russell Wilson deal appears to be going. Trading for Jeudy would help the Seahawks add another playmaker, but it also takes away one of Wilson’s top receiving weapons. The Seahawks have four picks in the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL draft, two of which are from Denver as part of the Wilson deal. Seattle would likely need to trade a day-two pick in order to land Jeudy.

“Jeudy, a first-round pick in 2020, is the best among that group in terms of receiving yards (386), touchdowns (two) and first-down catches (17),” Dugar wrote on October 25. “He’d also be the most expensive in the event Denver wanted to make yet another deal with the Seahawks, who because of the Russell Wilson trade have Denver’s first- and second-round picks in the 2023 draft, along with their own selections in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth rounds. Seattle also has Pittsburgh’s fifth-round pick because of the Ahkello Witherspoon trade.

“As a high draft pick on a team-friendly contract, Jeudy would merit compensation that would probably fall between the blockbuster deal for Tyreek Hill and the here-you-can-have-him deals that got Jalen Reagor and Robbie Anderson off their respective teams. Reagor, also a 2020 first-round pick, was dealt to Minnesota in exchange for a 2023 seventh and a conditional 2024 fourth, while Anderson, a disgruntled veteran, was shipped to Arizona in exchange for a 2024 sixth and a 2025 seventh.

“It would likely take a Day 2 pick to get Jeudy, who’s due a prorated amount of his $2 million base salary this year and a $2.6 million base in 2023, with a decision coming this spring on his fifth-year option for 2024.”

Jeudy Was the No. 15 Pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

Jeudy has yet to live up to being the No. 15 overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft. After a standout collegiate career at Alabama, Jeudy did not top 1,000 receiving yards during his first two NFL seasons and is on pace to continue this streak in 2022. At just 23 years old, there is reason for optimism about Jeudy’s potential, especially given his route-running ability.

Jeudy is not slated to be a free agent until 2024, and the Seahawks would also have the opportunity to exercise the wideout’s fifth-year option that would keep him in Seattle through 2025 under this scenario. The star playmaker is still on a team-friendly four-year, $15.1 million rookie deal. Pro Football Focus’ Michael Renner projected that the Broncos could command second-round and fourth-round selections in 2023 via a trade for Jeudy.

Chances are if the Seahawks make a move for a receiver, it will be something smaller. Yet, Jeudy would be more of a long-term trade than a band-aid to help with Metcalf’s likely absence.